Do Roasted Nuts Spoil Quicker Than Regular Ones?

Something magical happens when you roast nuts at home. Just a few minutes in the oven can turn a simple almond or peanut into a crispy, deeply flavorful snack with new layers of complexity. But, as with anything we cook, it's important to consider how the shelf life might be impacted.

Unfortunately, roasting nuts does shorten their shelf life. Nuts naturally contain oils, and when heated, their chemical structure changes. As the oils are released during roasting, they become more exposed to oxygen, speeding up the deterioration process of the nuts.

The shelf life of roasted nuts varies, with some lasting about one quarter of the time of their unroasted counterparts. Professionally packaged nuts tend to last longer. Blue Diamond Almonds, for example, lists a shelf life of between one to two years for its roasted products. In general, though, it's best to eat roasted nuts stored at room temperature within one to three months for the best experience.