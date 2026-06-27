The 14 Best Fruit Juices To Pair With Tequila

When the weather starts getting warmer, it can feel like the perfect time to bring out the tequila. Then again, tequila can be the star of the show in any weather. This iconic Mexican spirit is to thank for many good times had around the world, something I can personally attest to, having been a bartender in different countries. Still, many of us who love it know that it has so much to offer, even beyond being an effective party starter. If you're only having tequila shots on your nights out, you're greatly missing out on an endless opportunity for flavor pairings.

Tequila is actually incredibly versatile. It has a complex, layered flavor, which, depending on the type of tequila and how aged it is, ranges from smooth and sweet to smoky and woody. This makes it a dream to pair with all sorts of different drinks. Fruit juices, especially, can bring out that sweetness and earthiness in different ways, and can make for a perfect cocktail, using just two ingredients.

As someone with mixology training, tequila is one of my favorite spirits to use in mixed drinks, as it pairs well with so many flavors. It also doesn't need to be complicated; just a tequila of your choice and a bit of fruit juice is all you need to make a delicious drink that you'll want to keep sipping all night long. Here are some of the best fruit juices to pair with tequila.