Lychee Is The Sweet Addition Your Tequila Is Missing

Considering the range of Margarita flavors alone — from strawberry to mango to grapefruit — tequila has been partnered up with many fruits in its time. Whatever type of tequila you're talking about, whether it's non-aged or aged, tequila's flavor tends to merge sweet notes like vanilla with spices and fruits like citrus and pear, balancing a silky mouthfeel with a hint of warmth from the alcohol. It's a profile just waiting to be paired with one fruit we haven't seen in a ton of tequila cocktails — yet: lychees.

What you need to know about lychees in order to start brainstorming tequila combos is: These are stone fruits originating in Southeast Asia, though some varieties are grown in the United States today. They've got a rough, bumpy peel, and inside awaits a white fruit with a bit of chewy spring, kind of like a grape without its skin. Lychees are super sweet, with flavors that have been compared to ripe strawberries, oranges, and pears, and there's also an earthy, floral quality.

Because lychees are, in fact, so sweet, they're no stranger to cocktails in general. Lychee Martinis crafted using an optimal ratio are a popular go-to, in which the lychees' sweetness perfectly tempers the vodka or gin. But it's time for the combo of lychees and tequila to finally get the spotlight. Both have complementary sweetness, along with perfectly contrasting notes like lychees' floral quality versus tequila's spices, which creates a complex yet juicy, easy-drinking finish.