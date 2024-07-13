The Exact Ratio To Follow For The Absolute Best Lychee Martini

Making the perfect cocktail is no simple task. You want to make sure that you have the right balance of flavors — the taste of the liquor should be prominent, but not overpowering so that you can't taste the other elements, for example. When it comes to making a lychee martini — arguably one of the best fruit-flavored martinis out there — you need to get the ratio of ingredients just right.

Luckily, Tasting Table has a recipe for a classic lychee martini that consists of the perfect ratio: 2 ounces of vodka, ½ ounce of dry vermouth, and 1 ounce of lychee juice. The lychee juice comes from a can of lychees (you will also use some of the whole lychees to place in the drink). The cocktail definitely has a strong taste — especially since it's stirred, not shaken (which often dilutes the drink, making it less spirit-forward), but the lychee brings in just the right amount of sweetness.