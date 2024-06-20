How To Use Canned Lychee In Your At-Home Martinis

Martini trends have come and gone, but fruity concoctions will forever be the ones we can't let go of. The juicy flavors of fruit juices and syrups brighten up clean-cut vodka or gin, making the stuffy cocktail taste refreshing. Lychee is a favored fruit for the job; the sweet flavor is a godsend for cocktails, especially when using canned lychees for your at-home martinis.

Native to China, lychees are fleshy stone fruits with a floral flavor that takes a tropical turn. What sets the prickly fruits apart is their slightly tart, yet very sweet taste that resembles both a strawberry and watermelon. Peeling them isn't so bad if you're just eating one or two, but if you need several to make juice for a lychee martini, pick up the canned version at your local Asian market. This way the fruits come peeled, and packed with juice or syrup that serves as the crux of the cocktail — no blending or straining required.

Make your martini like normal, with the addition of 1 ounce of lychee syrup for every 2 ounces of vodka or gin (although this can be adjusted based on how fruity you want it). The drink can be shaken or stirred based on your preference, but Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone chooses to stir when making a classic lychee martini so it comes out stronger and "spirit-forward." With a particularly thick syrup, however, you'll want to shake the martini to create air bubbles to make the cocktail lighter.