You Lychee Martini Isn't Complete Without An Extra Punch From Lime Juice

As iconic as a vodka martini is, it does get a bit old after a while of tasting the same notes of vodka and vermouth. If you're eager to try something new while still enjoying the sweet and herbal notes of a good martini, Jessica Monroe and the team at Tasting Table have a fantastic suggestion: The lychee martini! In contrast to the typical martini, known for its simple and robust flavor, this recipe takes a fruity and tropical approach by mixing in lychee juice and adding a couple of lychee fruits as garnish. This infusion gives the classic cocktail a distinct taste reminiscent of grapes and watermelon, making it a great recipe to try for those who enjoy a lighter and more refreshing drink than the classic martini fare.

The alcohol base of vodka and dry vermouth stays the same, but there's one new addition to the recipe that you shouldn't forget when you set out to try it: Lime juice. Without it, the drink will taste very one-dimensional with the sweetness from the lychees and the herbaceous taste of the alcohol. To make it more well-balanced, a touch of sourness is necessary. That's where the lime juice comes in. Its tartness cuts through the lychee's sweetness, creating a tasty contrast that elevates the entire flavor profile of the cocktail. So, trust us on this one, and don't skip the lime. It's one of the key elements that make this drink truly shine!