Rich, Old-Fashioned Mahogany Cake Recipe

It's rare to meet someone who doesn't like the crimson-colored decadence of red velvet cake. The cake is a relatively simple chocolate cake recipe that combines cocoa powder with tangy buttermilk, but what stands out about the fluffy crumb isn't the taste — it's the bright red color. Paired with a bright white cream cheese frosting, the cake has a striking appearance that we have come to associate with the rich, chocolatey flavor. Before food dye, though, the cake was just as popular and was actually considered the first chocolate cake to ever exist. It also still had its famous red hue, too, though it was made only with cocoa powder, buttermilk, and baking soda, which is how it got its similarly color-coded name of mahogany.

The mahogany cake is made with ingredients similar to red velvet but relies on a chemical reaction between the baking soda, buttermilk, and cocoa powder to change from chocolate brown to slightly red. When cocoa powder was first introduced, it was more acidic than it is today, which caused a redder hue that earned the cake its name. Today, the cake is still a unique color, but though it's not quite as red, it is largely worth making for its velvet quality. Particularly fluffy and light from the reaction between buttermilk and baking soda, our mahogany cake is topped with a subtly sweet old-fashioned ermine icing, which has a rich, creamy, velvety, almost custard-like quality. Velvet cakes (whether red or mahogany) are soft, lightly sweet, and extra delicious cakes that are well worth the effort.