This Chocolate Dessert Is The Spawn Of Mahogany Cake, And Its Name Sounds Evil

It's sad to imagine such a world, but until mahogany cake came along, chocolate cake just wasn't really a thing. While cakes had been around for centuries, chocolate did not become widely available until the middle of the 19th century, when new industrial processing methods made it more affordable, and led to the introduction of products like cocoa powder. Not long after that, the first chocolate cake recipes began appearing in American cookbooks, and the grandparent of them all was mahogany cake. This was the earliest known chocolate cake, and it spawned a whole family of recipes, including red velvet cake and eventually devil's food cake.

How mahogany cake grew into red velvet and devil's food has to do with the cake recipes it evolved from. Mahogany cake is a type of "velvet cake," which was an entire category of cakes in the Victorian era. Velvet cakes got their name from the technique of mixing vinegar or buttermilk with baking soda. The chemical reaction created more lift than previous cake recipes, giving them a lighter, softer texture compared to the denser cake recipes of old. The addition of cocoa powder to these recipes caused another chemical reaction that released red pigments in the natural cacao used at the time, creating the color that gave mahogany cake, and eventually red velvet cake, their names. This chocolate velvet cake combo also formed the basis of devil's food cake, which arose not long afterward in response to another popular cake of the time.