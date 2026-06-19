Strawberry Cheesecake Croissants Recipe

By now, you've probably seen plenty of fancy, Japanese-cheesesteak-style stuffed croissants all over TikTok, or have spent hours in line in a crowded bakery to pay exorbitant amounts of money for a pastry. And if you've been wondering whether the real strawberry cheesecake croissants live up to their aesthetic appeal, then the answer is yes, but the even better news is that it's simpler to make at home than it looks.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I've fallen prey to the beautiful TikTok videos of delicate pastries stuffed with pastry cream and fresh fruit. I've yearned and coveted, but as a cook, I knew paying $20 for that creation just made no sense. Instead, I've gone to my favorite local bakery, bought good butter croissants, and decided to remake the recipe at home — and our version is actually worth the effort, and not just a pretty photo.

The key is in making a light-as-air cream cheese filling and daintily adding it to the croissant with a piping bag equipped with a serrated tip. Our filling has a delicate strawberry and lemon touch, which works beautifully with the fresh strawberries and the graham cracker crumble on top. The whole thing takes about 20 minutes and looks like something that came out of a glossy shop window.