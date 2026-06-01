15 Best Wines At Costco Under $15

Big-box warehouse stores, such as Costco, come in handy for delivering high-quality, name-brand items, typically for less than you may find at a traditional grocery store, including in its wine and liquor department. The wholesaler is well-known for having one of the best wine departments, thanks to its ability to bulk-buy products and divide them among its hundreds of store locations worldwide. These selections can include over-the-top, rare wines that are sold at Costco, which, while available at high price points, are still generally less expensive than you will find in the general market.

Along with these high-end options, there are also dozens of well-priced, inexpensive, and tasty red, white, and rosé wines at Costco. These 15 sub-$15 options won't set you back an entire paycheck and are perfect for enjoying any night of the week. Each option is available at select locations nationwide, and pricing is accurate as of May 2026.