Hazelnut-Crusted Lamb Chops Recipe

Lamb chops are a classic dish that can be found on menus worldwide, but we take it to a whole other level of flavor in this recipe thanks to a unique hazelnut crust and minty pesto. Mint and lamb are both quintessential springtime ingredients, and their pairing has been enjoyed for centuries in various cultures across the world, according to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table. This recipe takes cues from Persian cuisine by combining the rich nuttiness of hazelnuts and the bright, herbaceous notes of mint and parsley with tender, juicy lamb with to comprise one delicious meal.

Instead of cooking individual lamb chops, this recipe keeps the chops together as a rack. Cooking the lamb this way allows the chops to baste each other with their natural juices during the roasting process, resulting in much more moist and flavorful meal. The rack also makes for an impressive presentation, both when served whole or cut into individual portions. Keeping the bones attached helps the lamb retain its shape and texture throughout cooking.

Despite its elegance, this dish is surprisingly simple to prepare, making it an excellent choice for a special occasion meal when you're short on time and high on pizzazz. Whether you serve it for date night or a meal with friends, this recipe is bound to impress.