7 Rare Wines That Are Sold At Costco

In the list of the items you may consider purchasing at Costco, fine wine may not be top of mind. However, it should be. The store carries widely available premium selections from producers such as Napa's Duckhorn Winery and Champagne's Veuve Cliquot, to exceptional, rare finds that may make you stumble over your grocery cart when you find them, including the seven options we are reporting on here.

While many of these luxury wines sold at Costco will cost you a pretty penny, the wholesaler lives up to its reputation as one of the most affordable grocers in the country. Each of these rare selections is available for significantly less than you will pay at other retailers, if you can even find them. Shoppers spotted them at their local Costco within the past year. However, I would call your store to check availability if you are interested in investing in a bottle.

And while most of the inventory at Costco rotates regularly, some pricier items may sit under the store's bright lights in an environment that is likely not temperature-controlled for some time, which may compromise the wine's quality. Additionally, Costco does not provide information on the older-vintage wines storage prior to their arrival.

Still, if you opt to invest, these wines are worth it. I have spent the past 20 years as a Certified Sommelier and wine writer. During that time, I have had the opportunity to try several of these selections, and each time the wine was sensational.