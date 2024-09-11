The Key To Restaurant-Worthy Foie Gras Is A Perfect Sear Every Time

Although foie gras is controversial as well as decadent, this dish of fattened duck or goose liver can often be found in high-end restaurants. And while a restaurant is likely the most common place where most people encounter foie gras, it need not be. It may seem daunting, but you can easily prepare restaurant-worthy foie gras at home. And the key is getting the perfect sear.

We spoke with Ryan Ratino, the critically-acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind several Michelin-starred restaurants, including Hive Hospitality's Jônt, Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale and Ômo by Jônt, on how to achieve the perfect sear on foie gras. According to Ratino, the key is "having your pan very hot over medium heat before placing the foie gras in the pan." Use a small amount of grape-seed oil in the heated pan — a nickel size dollop is sufficient — then add the foie gras. Ratino emphasizes that heat again, instructing, "Hot hot pan. Beautiful sear on one side then flip. Continue to sear and remove the foie gras when the internal temp is around 105 Fahrenheit." He also suggests lightly spinning the foie gras while it's cooking to even out the sear.