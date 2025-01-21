Roasted Duck Breasts With Mushroom Stuffing Recipe
Stuffed, roasted duck breasts served with a port reduction have the magical ability to elevate any occasion. This elegant recipe features succulent duck breasts butterflied and filled with a savory wild mushroom stuffing for a dish that's equally refined and flavorful. The addition of a port-cranberry sauce adds sweetness and acidity that elegantly complements the rich duck meat. It's the perfect main for a fancy dinner party, a Valentine's Day meal, or a holiday dinner.
While this dish may sound complicated, it's actually relatively easy to make, according to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table. First, we begin by sauteing mushrooms and shallots in butter for the filling. Then we cut the breasts in the middle, carefully stuff them, and then roast them to achieve crispy skin and juicy meat. The accompanying sauce is made by simmering cranberries with port wine and sugar until thick and glossy. A quick schmear on a plate, and you've got yourself a restaurant-worthy meal in no time.
This dish is ideal for special occasions or when you want to impress dinner guests with a chef's style dish at home. It combines classic French techniques with seasonal ingredients, all in a masterfully prepared dish that is surprisingly easy to cook. So next time you want to feel like Thomas Keller, reach for this stuffed duck breasts recipe.
Gather the ingredients for stuffed duck breasts
To prepare this elegant dish, you'll need to start with duck breasts with the skin on for that perfect crispy texture. For the stuffing, you'll want unsalted butter, mixed mushrooms, and shallots. Dry white wine will be used to deglaze the pan. The accompanying sauce calls for fresh cranberries, port wine, and sugar. Don't forget to have salt and pepper on hand for seasoning. You'll also need kitchen twine to secure the stuffed duck breasts.
Step 1: Melt butter
Add the butter to a small pan, and preheat it to medium heat.
Step 2: Saute mushrooms
Saute the mushrooms and shallot in butter until the shallot pieces are translucent and the mushrooms slightly golden, about 3 minutes.
Step 3: Deglaze the pan
Deglaze with the white wine.
Step 4: Cool the mushrooms
Let the mushroom mixture cool for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Make the sauce
Meanwhile, to make the sauce, add the cranberries, port, and sugar to a saucepan.
Step 6: Cook the sauce
Bring to a boil and simmer until the cranberries burst and the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.
Step 7: Butterfly the duck breasts
Make a pocket in each duck breast by slicing across the top.
Step 8: Season the duck breasts
Season with salt and pepper on all sides.
Step 9: Stuff the breasts
Stuff the duck breasts with the mushroom mixture.
Step 10: Tie with kitchen twine
Secure with twine.
Step 11: Score the duck breasts
Score the duck skin in a few spots.
Step 12: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 13: Transfer breasts to pan
Place the duck breasts skin-side up in a cast iron pan.
Step 14: Roast
Roast for 15-20 minutes for medium-rare, or until internal temperature reaches 145 F.
Step 15: Rest the duck
Rest the duck for 5-10 minutes.
Step 16: Remove twine
Remove the kitchen twine.
Step 17: Slice breasts
Slice the duck breasts.
Step 18: Serve with sauce
Serve with port-cranberry sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|898
|Total Fat
|71.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|25.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|141.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|21.6 g
|Sodium
|920.9 mg
|Protein
|22.2 g
What are some tips to cooking with duck?
When cooking with duck, you want to do everything in your power to get that perfect balance of crispy skin and juicy meat. First, start by choosing the right type of duck for roasting. Then, score the skin in a crosshatch pattern to help render the fat and create a crispy texture. For cooking duck breasts, begin cooking them skin-side down in a cold, heavy-bottomed pan, preferably cast iron. This technique allows the fat to render slowly, resulting in crispier skin. Take your time with this process, as it can take 10-15 minutes but is crucial for reducing greasiness and achieving that desirable texture.
Cooking duck meat to the right temperature is crucial; duck breasts are best served medium-rare, measuring 135 F to 140 F, so use a meat thermometer for accuracy. After cooking, allow the duck to rest for 5-10 minutes to redistribute the juices. And don't forget to save the rendered fat for future use in other dishes! When preparing duck, consider the cut you're working with; legs and thighs benefit from slow cooking, while breasts are best quickly seared. Finally, be careful not to overcook the meat, as duck can quickly become tough. If you're looking for other ways to make duck, our crispy roast duck recipe is one you don't want to miss.
How can I customize the sauce?
Customizing the sauce is an easy way to change up the recipe with little work or effort required. The port wine in the original recipe provides a rich, deep flavor, but it can be substituted with other alcoholic or non-alcoholic alternatives. A deep, dry red wine is a close substitute, offering a similar depth of flavor. For a non-alcoholic option, grape juice or pomegranate juice can provide the necessary fruity notes. To add complexity, consider incorporating a splash of balsamic vinegar or a small amount of beef stock.
Dried mushrooms would make an excellent addition to the sauce, complementing the filling and enhancing the umami flavor profile of the entire dish. Rehydrate dried porcini or a mix of wild mushrooms in warm water, then finely chop and add them to the sauce. The mushroom-soaking liquid can also be used to intensify the flavor further.
Finally, our other favorite way to customize the sauce is to substitute cherries for cranberries. Fresh or frozen cherries are equally good here, offering a sweeter, less tart flavor compared to cranberries. Dark sweet cherries work particularly well with duck. If using fresh cherries, pit them before adding to the sauce. For a more intense flavor, consider using dried cherries rehydrated in the cooking liquid. You can also add a touch of star anise or cinnamon for added warmth and complexity to the cherry sauce.