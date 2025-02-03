14 Best Rosé Wines At Costco

For much of the latter part of the last century, the pink wines lining store shelves were often syrupy, sweet selections that did not show varietal character or complexity, or provide the quality wine drinkers appreciate. That changed in the 2010s, when delicate, elegant rosé wines took the world by storm, led by the high-quality options from Provence, France. While today there are numerous types of rosé wines from around the world, the category as a whole is popular because rosé wines can pair well with all kinds of cuisines and experiences, from Sunday spa days to everything on the Thanksgiving table.

Advertisement

Approachability and affordability make rosé a win-win for wine lovers, particularly if shopping for wine at Costco. The wholesaler notoriously passes its savings on to its members, adding only a fraction of the markup of other retailers. Costco allows you to score a tasty bottle for a bargain, including these 14 rosé options. After taste testing each I drew upon my experience as a Certified Sommelier, wine reviewer, and judge to select the best rosé wines, narrowing the list down from the countless options available at the wholesaler.