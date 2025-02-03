14 Best Rosé Wines At Costco
For much of the latter part of the last century, the pink wines lining store shelves were often syrupy, sweet selections that did not show varietal character or complexity, or provide the quality wine drinkers appreciate. That changed in the 2010s, when delicate, elegant rosé wines took the world by storm, led by the high-quality options from Provence, France. While today there are numerous types of rosé wines from around the world, the category as a whole is popular because rosé wines can pair well with all kinds of cuisines and experiences, from Sunday spa days to everything on the Thanksgiving table.
Approachability and affordability make rosé a win-win for wine lovers, particularly if shopping for wine at Costco. The wholesaler notoriously passes its savings on to its members, adding only a fraction of the markup of other retailers. Costco allows you to score a tasty bottle for a bargain, including these 14 rosé options. After taste testing each I drew upon my experience as a Certified Sommelier, wine reviewer, and judge to select the best rosé wines, narrowing the list down from the countless options available at the wholesaler.
1. Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé
Maison Veuve Clicquot maintains the standard of excellence its venerable leader Madame Barbe Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin instilled when first creating the winery's brut rosé in 1818. Fruit from 50 to 60 different vineyard plots come together to create a sparkling wine that includes a blend of the three primary grape varieties for Champagne: cool-climate pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinot meunier.
The non-vintage cuvée includes a high percentage of reserve wines in the blend from previous vintages, ensuring the final product presents a palate that is consistent year to year, showing a cohesive house style. With a vibrant pink hue and lively mousse, the energetic sparkling wine opens with aromas of red fruits, rose petals, and freshly baked biscuits, followed by layers of red berries and cherries, with yeasty brioche, anise, and candied citrus peel flavors. The brut-style wine has 9g/L of residual sugar, giving it just enough sweetness to pair with sweet treats like chocolate raspberry lava cake. Some sweetness is essential when pairing desserts with Champagne.
2. Gérard Bertrand Côtes des Roses Rosé
Following ecological principles that embrace biodiversity, Gérard Bertrand has become a biodynamic winemaking leader who crafts expressive wines from the South of France. Bertrand's wines are representative of the land, allowing the terroir to speak through each bottle. Though rugby was his first passion, the former international French player now runs 17 winery estates throughout the Languedoc region. While his athletic career helped shape him, his dedication to the land and crafting wines with precision, expression, and elegance are key drivers in the success of Gérard Bertrand Wines.
Bertrand launched the Côtes des Roses portfolio in 2013. Each bottle is easily recognizable by its elongated neck and the rose flower shape on the base. Côtes des Roses Rosé combines grenache, syrah, and cinsault from vineyards growing close to the Mediterranean Sea. The fermentation is cool and slow, ensuring the finished wine has bright freshness to awaken the palate. The Languedoc's Mediterranean climate brings a touch of briny salinity to the fruit from cooling sea breezes, and an herbaceous note of wild thyme and lavender from the regional garrigue that dots the landscapes. Limestone and schist soils bring a mineral note, melding with the fruit-forward flavors of ripe summer berries, nectarine, apricot, and pink grapefruit.
3. Taittinger Prestige Brut Rosé
If you are looking for a sparkling wine to enjoy over the course of an evening, from cocktail hour to dinner time and through dessert, then look no further than Taittinger Champagne Prestige Brut Rosé. Since 1932, when Pierre Taittinger purchased the winery's estate, the Taittinger family has been crafting premium sparkling wines from the heart of Reims in the northern part of the Champagne region, one of the premier growing sites in Champagne thanks to varying soils and microclimates.
The Prestige Brut Rosé brings together 50% pinot noir, 30% chardonnay, and 20% pinot meunier to create the cuvée. The blend is predominantly vinified as white wine, with 15% vinified as red wine. This gives the wine a vibrant strawberry pink hue and a well-structured, full-bodied palate. After primary fermentation, the Champagne ages for three years on the lees en tirage, giving a well-rounded richness and creamy note to the red fruit-filled palate.
With a lively, persistent mousse and aromas of fresh berries, golden citrus, brioche, and rose petals, this inviting wine draws you in. Its engaging palate of ripe summer fruits and crisp, bright acidity awakens the senses, keeping you intrigued. Though a classic flute is the type of wine glass typically utilized for Champagne, I suggest a tulip-shaped glass with a larger bowl that narrows at the top, allowing the wine's aromas to shine.
4. Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé
The vineyards for Château Miraval's Côtes de Provence Rosé sit at elevations of almost 1,000 feet and are composed of predominantly clay and limestone soils. Limestone gives the fruit a note of minerality that comes through in the wine, while clay soils help capture water, ensuring delicate vines stay hydrated through the hot summers of the Mediterranean region. The vines enjoy a significant shift in temperature from day to night throughout the growing season, ensuring the fruit achieves full ripeness while maintaining refreshing acidity. Harvest occurs in the mornings when temperatures are still cool, so the grapes have optimal freshness.
Miraval Rosé includes a blend of cinsault, giving floral and tropical fruit notes, with red-fruit filled grenache, zesty, high acidity rolle (also known as vermentino), and spicy syrah to create a textured, structured wine with bright crispness. It pairs well with flavors of the region, like a colorful salad niçoise, olive tapenade, and classic French bouillabaisse.
5. Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé
When the Taittinger family looked to expand outside Champagne, they found an idyllic spot on the rolling hills of Carneros in California's Napa Valley and founded Domaine Carneros. The region enjoys cooling breezes off the San Pablo Bay, as well as foggy mornings that are perfect for growing cool climate varieties, like chardonnay and pinot noir. With a focus on clean farming practices and energy efficiency, the winery uses only 100% estate-grown certified sustainable fruit in its sparkling and still wines.
Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé blends 57% pinot noir with 43% chardonnay. The winery allows a portion of the pinot noir juice to sit on the skins and must for three days after the crushing the grapes to enhance the color of the wine, delivering a rich salmon shade. The production uses the traditional method of Champagne where the creation of the bubbles occurs inside the bottle, giving the palate a toasted note of fresh bread or croissants. Flavors of golden peach, ripe red berries, tangerine, and candied ginger notes deliver a fresh, well-rounded sparkling wine with a dry palate that embodies Taittinger elegance and California style.
6. A to Z Oregon Rosé
A to Z Wineworks utilizes primarily sangiovese grapes to craft its Oregon appellation rosé. The grapes are mainly from the southern part of the state, where hot days give way to cool nights throughout the summer growing season. The shift in daily temperatures ensures the fruit reaches optimal ripeness while maintaining its fresh acidity. The variety is best known as the signature grape of Chianti, and produces food-friendly red wines that pair well with Italian dishes like ragu alla bolognese, penne pomodoro, lasagna, and other dishes with tomato-based sauces. Using sangiovese in the production of rosé delivers a similar food-friendly palate. However, the pairing is much better suited for fresh seafood, grilled chicken, hard cheeses, or summer salads.
A Certified B Corporation, A to Z Wineworks was founded in 2002 by four industry leaders in the Willamette Valley wine community, with the goal of producing quality Oregon wines that were also affordable. The sustainable certified winery's peachy pink rosé shows notes of tropical mango and guava, with wild roses, ripe stone fruit, berries, and golden citrus. The body is well-rounded, with enough structure to complement a food pairing. The wine's bright and crisp acidity lifts the palate from start to finish, ideal for enjoying with grilled swordfish or baked salmon.
7. Domaines Ott Château Romassan Bandol Rosé
From the nutrient-poor limestone, sandstone, and marl soils of the Bandol region in France, the historic Domaine Ott crafts its sublime Château Romassan Rosé. The winery began in Provence in 1896, with the acquisition of the Romassan Vineyard in 1956. This wine is a blend of 50% mourvèdre with 20% grenache and 30% cinsault, all organically grown. Nutrient-poor soils require grapes to dig deep into the earth to find water and food, capturing the characteristics of the terroir in the process.
Mourvèdre is a sun-loving variety that thrives in hot, arid climates, creating bold wines with complexity. Bandol rosé is particularly expressive thanks to the region's close proximity to the Mediterranean Sea and the requirement that at least 20% of the fruit in the wine be mourvèdre. Wines here are vibrant, structured, and gastronomic, often showing a deeper hue than rosés from the neighboring region of Provence. Domaine Ott's selection has a rich golden peach hue, displaying the expressive character of Bandol. It opens with layers of wild strawberry, Meyer lemon, blood orange, and melon. The palate is fruity yet dry, with a hint of salinity that ends with a smooth, lengthy, and elegant finish.
8. Lucien Albrecht Cremant d'Alsace Brut Rosé
Though France is known for its famous sparkling wines from Champagne, it is not the only region in the country that crafts expressive sparklers using the same traditional production method. Alsace sits on the border of France and Germany, and the appellation is highly regarded for producing quality aromatic white varieties, like premium pinot gris, riesling, and gewürztraminer. As well, Crémant d'Alsace wines are a delicious sparkling alternative, with the rosé selections consisting of 100% pinot noir.
Vines are grown strictly for the production of crémant in the region, and all of the fruit is hand harvested and transported to the winery in small crates to ensure there is no damage to the grapes en route. The grapes are gently pressed in whole bunches, with winemakers using only lightly pressed grape juice, ensuring the wines are exceptionally fresh, delicate, and refined.
Lucien Albrecht crafts one of the region's premier selections. Since the Maison began in 1698, the still family-owned winery has continued with founder Balthazar Albrecht's vision of producing premium wines that reflect the unique terroir of Alsace. Lucien Albrecht Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé opens with a fine mousse of elegant bubbles with aromas of cherry and orange blossoms that lead to a fresh palate of pomegranates, red berries, and cherries.
9. The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine
From Sacha Lichine, creator of the wildly popular Whispering Angel Rosé, The Pale showcases Provençal elegance with a clean, fresh, and delicate rosé. The wine melds quality with accessibility, particularly if purchasing at Costco, where the price is under $12. The wine blends grenache, cinsault, syrah, and rolle grapes from vineyards within the Var area of Provence. Vintners harvest the fruit during the cool evening hours to ensure optimal freshness, with fermentation occurring in stainless steel to capture all of the fruit-forward flavors of the grapes.
With only a hint of a light blush pink color, the wine opens with notes of jasmine and tangerine, followed by candied ginger, wild berry, golden citrus, and orchard fruit flavors. The Pale is smooth, well-balanced, and easy to drink, everything I could want in a glass of rosé. While serving the wine well chilled is the standard for optimal rosé enjoyment, don't let it get too cold, as an overly cool serving temperature will mask its delicate nuances.
10. Whispering Angel Rosé
Whispering Angel is one of the most popular rosé wines in the world. The wine is the creation of Sacha Lichine, the founder of Chateau d'Esclans, a historic winery nestled within the Provence region of France, not far from the Mediterranean Sea. Lichine helped put modern-day rosé from Provence on the international map thanks to selections like Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, and Chateau d'Esclans, which bring technological innovations in winemaking together with time-honored tradition.
Whispering Angel delivers the high quality expected from a wine from Provence without a high price tag, selling for around $15 at my local Costco store. The wine blends grenache, cinsault, and rolle, producing a bright coral-pink-colored wine with aromas of ruby red grapefruit, white flowers, and red berries. On the palate, well-rounded flavors of ripe strawberries, peaches, and citrus come together with crushed stone minerality and a touch of fresh cream lingering on the finish. The rich wine has wonderful weight on the palate, making it delicious with food pairings like whole grilled fish, crispy roast duck, or buttery lobster tails.
11. Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Rosé
Willamette Valley is one of the most ideal places to grow pinot noir. The expansive region not far from Portland has cool, moderate temperatures, providing a long growing season for the fruit. Soils range from sedimentary to red iron-rich volcanic soils known as Jory, which give pinot noir wines an earthy, mineral note with plush red fruit flavors that wine lovers have come to expect from the area.
Willamette Valley Vineyards hand selects pinot noir fruit from its sustainably farmed Elton and Tualatin Estate Vineyards to produce its Estate Rosé. The grapes are whole cluster pressed before fermenting in stainless steel, ensuring the wine retains its natural freshness. Aromas of tangerine, watermelon, and wildflowers unfold as you swirl the glass of salmon-colored wine, leading to juicy notes of ripe melon, fresh berries, Asian pear, and Bing cherries. With 13.5% alcohol, the wine makes a delicious partner to everything from spicy Mexican or Asian dishes, to fresh salads, grilled fish, or vegetables. Try our grilled cauliflower with tahini and sumac and taste how the wine enhances the earthiness of the spice rub.
12. DAOU Vineyards Paso Robles Rosé
Paso Robles wine country's regional wineries showcase quality selections of sun-drenched Central Coast California fruit. Summer temperatures in the region consistently reach highs of 80+ degrees Fahrenheit, allowing fruit to ripen with ease. Though days are warm, the nights are cool, dropping 20 to 30 degrees, which helps the fruit maintain its natural acidity.
Employing a Provençal style while using 100% grenache noir fruit from Paso Robles, Daou Vineyards captures the essence of the French Riviera in a glass. The expressive, easy-to-drink flamingo pink wine has aromas of wildflowers, summer fruits, and wild herbs that lead to a palate of raspberries, ripe peaches, nectarine, and melon. The finish is crisp, clean, and refreshing, perfect for enjoying nicely chilled on a warm day.
Pair with a slice of pissaladière, the regional French dish you must try to transport you to the south of France. The flatbread is a Provençal version of pizza, layering salty anchovies, black olives, and sweet caramelized onions atop a flaky crust. Adding a pinch of thyme will bring out the herbs de Provence flavors in the wine.
13. La Crema Monterey Rosé
Sustainable practices with a focus on clean farming, creating a healthy work environment, and reducing the carbon footprint is a universal theme throughout all of Jackson Family Wineries, including its flagship La Crema. The Sonoma winery was founded in 1979 and showcases cool climate varieties in wines with authenticity and approachability. By planting varieties that fit the specific region's terroir, the resulting wines display a sense of place with ease.
La Crema Monterey County Rosé is 100% Certified Sustainable pinot noir from various vineyard lots throughout the county. The ballet slipper pink-colored wine includes a mix of Dijon and Swiss clones. The varying pinot noir clones give the wines their distinct flavors, including ripe raspberry, a touch of spice, rose petals, and red cherries. The palate is smooth, balanced, and well-rounded, showing additional flavors of mandarin, watermelon, and strawberry with a mineral note of crushed stone on the finish.
14. Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé
Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé is bubbly, zesty, and fresh, delivering quality and great taste at the bargain price of $7.99. It is one of the best value Kirkland Signature wines at Costco. The wine category is relatively new, with Prosecco Rosé becoming a Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC), or Controlled Designation of Origin, in 2020. Making the region a DOC ensures vintners and winemakers adhere to regulations that guarantee the wines are representative of the terroir, with its steep rolling hillsides, warm days, cool nights, and a variety of soil types lending a mineral note to the refreshing wines.
Prosecco rosé must contain 85% of the region's signature variety, glera, with the remaining 15% typically consisting of pinot noir. The wines must be vintage-dated, with 85% of the fruit in the bottle coming from the noted vintage. Crafted using the Charmat or tank method which creates the bubbles in large stainless steel tanks, the wine must age in the tank for a minimum of 60 days, adding texture to the palate. Kirkland Signature's selection is bottled Extra Dry with 12-17 grams of residual sugar per liter, a touch sweeter than a Brut sparkling wine, which contains less than 12 grams per liter. The Costco brand's wine has natural acidity that provides balance to the sweetness of the candied fruit flavors.
Our Methodology
To narrow the list of rosé options available at Costco to determine which wines are best, I drew upon my experience within the wine industry as a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine. I have spent the past 20 years reviewing wine, traveling to various wine regions, and learning to understand the importance of terroir to a wine. I selected each of these options due to their overall quality, provenance, availability, food pairing ability, and most importantly, delicious taste.