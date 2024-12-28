The Absolute Best Dishes To Pair With Rosé Wine

Whether at a restaurant or a dinner party, when the subject of wine comes up, the question is usually, "red or white?" However, red and white aren't the only categories of wine; rosé is the pink-hued wine variety that's as diverse as it is versatile. We consulted Amy Racine, the beverage director and partner at JF Restaurants, for her expert advice on the absolute best dishes to pair with rosé.

"Rosé is a versatile wine that pairs well with a variety of dishes," Racine says. "The best pairings will come down to choosing a rosé of a particular style most paired with the nature of your dish." Just as there are many varieties of white and red wines, there are also different kinds of rosé with unique aromas, tastes, and mouthfeels.

Many rosé varieties are made from well-known white and red wine grapes like zinfandel, cabernet, pinot noir, and syrah. Some rosés are a blend of white and red grape varieties. Consequently, the grape used determines how pale or dark pink it is while also dictating the type of fruity, floral, or savory tasting notes it delivers. While a vast spectrum of taste and aroma opens up the possibility for an even more diverse range of pairings, Racine narrows it down to three main categories: Seafood, salads, and poultry.

