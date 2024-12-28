The Absolute Best Dishes To Pair With Rosé Wine
Whether at a restaurant or a dinner party, when the subject of wine comes up, the question is usually, "red or white?" However, red and white aren't the only categories of wine; rosé is the pink-hued wine variety that's as diverse as it is versatile. We consulted Amy Racine, the beverage director and partner at JF Restaurants, for her expert advice on the absolute best dishes to pair with rosé.
"Rosé is a versatile wine that pairs well with a variety of dishes," Racine says. "The best pairings will come down to choosing a rosé of a particular style most paired with the nature of your dish." Just as there are many varieties of white and red wines, there are also different kinds of rosé with unique aromas, tastes, and mouthfeels.
Many rosé varieties are made from well-known white and red wine grapes like zinfandel, cabernet, pinot noir, and syrah. Some rosés are a blend of white and red grape varieties. Consequently, the grape used determines how pale or dark pink it is while also dictating the type of fruity, floral, or savory tasting notes it delivers. While a vast spectrum of taste and aroma opens up the possibility for an even more diverse range of pairings, Racine narrows it down to three main categories: Seafood, salads, and poultry.
Seafood and rosé are a flavorful match
Rosé types range from pale pink to ruby red, still to sparkling, and dry to sweet, but they're all considered light, fruity, and acidic. Consequently, Amy Racine doesn't hesitate to generalize on the first pairing recommendation.
"In general, though, seafood, such as grilled fish, shellfish, and light shellfish pasta dishes, is an excellent choice," she explains. "The crisp acidity of the rosé cuts through the richness of the fish, while the delicate fruit flavors complement the seafood's natural sweetness."
Seafood is an umami-rich dish, but it's also a leaner, lighter meal than red meat or pork, which makes a lighter wine like rosé the ideal pairing. If you want to get more specific, a dry, pale rosé with notes of minerals and citrus will complement shellfish like crab, lobster, and shrimp with a garlic and butter sauce. Epoch Estate, our top rosé pick, would be the perfect pairing for a lobster roll. For spicier seafood dishes like cajun shrimp pasta or heavier fish filets like blackened salmon, a more robust darker rosé variety made from cabernet or pinot noir grapes would be the ideal pairing.
Tinned fish has also become a popular charcuterie item; you could serve rosé alongside a variety of smoked and tinned fish, crème fraîche, melba toasts, pickles, and a tangy tartar sauce.
Try a glass of rosé with your salads
If fish wasn't light enough, salads are Amy Racine's second recommendation for worthy rosé pairings. The fruity, floral, and mineral tasting notes that encompass most varieties are a great match for many different kinds of savory vegetables.
"Salads, especially those with grilled vegetables, fresh herbs, and light vinaigrettes, also make fantastic pairings," she says. "Rosé's acidity brightens the flavors of the salad, while the fruitiness complements the vegetables."
A grilled vegetable platter with yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, corn, and cherry tomatoes drizzled with this nutty and herbal pesto sauce would make the perfect summertime meal to enjoy with a dry, bubbly rosé. The wine also works especially well with root and hearty winter vegetables like butternut squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, turnips, and pumpkins. You could serve a roasted root vegetable medley over a bed of these black pearl lentils with an orange and honey-infused vinaigrette. Season roasted carrots with cumin, paprika, cayenne, and oregano with chunks of avocado and this bright and tangy chimichurri sauce to serve with a sweeter, fruity rosé like a white zinfandel.
Of course, you can combine the seafood and salad for a more complete rose pairing. For example, a tuna nicoise salad or a Greek salad topped with cold boiled shrimp.
Poultry and rosé are a perfect pairing
Poultry may be slightly heavier than seafood and vegetables, but its flavor profile is comparatively lighter and gentler. Consequently, Amy Racine's final pairing for the light and fruity wine is perhaps the least likely to be on your radar. "Roasted or grilled chicken and turkey pair well with rosé," she explains, "as the wine's light body and subtle fruit flavors won't overpower the delicate flavors of the poultry."
If you were ever on the fence about serving wine with your Thanksgiving feast, now you have the perfect excuse to bust out your favorite brands of rosé. Plus, considering the abundance of root vegetable dishes like butternut squash, sweet potato casseroles, and green bean salads that accompany turkey, you're killing two birds with one stone by pairing turkey and vegetables with rosé.
A chicken salad with fruit like this apple pecan chicken salad or this cranberry pecan chicken salad will amp up the fruity flavors of berries, roses and watermelon in a sweet rosé or white zinfandel. A grilled chicken caesar salad or this caesar chicken pasta salad contain both gamey chicken and oceanic flavors from the anchovies in the salad dressing that'll taste delicious when paired with a syrah rosé.