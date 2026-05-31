Biscuits are one of those unique types of baked goods that work just as well in savory contexts as they do in sweet ones, meaning that the mix-in and flavor possibilities are nearly endless. In this cinnamon raisin biscuits recipe, brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse, biscuits get a sweet-spiced touch, but that classic buttery, flaky formula remains the same. What really sets these cinnamon raisin biscuits apart is a sweet and simple buttermilk glaze, one that fully solidifies these baked goods into dessert territory.

Whether you are looking for an inventive new dessert recipe, one that will make breakfast a little sweet, or a baked good to enjoy with a cup of afternoon tea, this biscuit recipe is capable of wearing many hats. "These biscuits are flaky, buttery, and brimming with juicy raisins — so it's pretty impossible not to love them," Rosenhouse describes. "The glaze adds a sweet touch that turns them into a cross between a cinnamon bun, scone, and classic biscuit."

As if being a three-in-one treat wasn't enough, these biscuits are also just generally easy to make and even easier to enjoy for days, weeks, or even months to come. As Rosenhouse says, "They're quick and easy to prepare, and can even be made ahead, frozen, and thawed before serving for a sweet treat anytime you need one."