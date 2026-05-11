20 Biscuit Recipes That Are Surprisingly Easy To Make
Biscuits: Whether you're enjoying them as a side to a plate packed full of other dishes or eating them as your main course (like you would with biscuits and gravy), they always feel like a real treat. Store-bought biscuits just don't taste quite the same as the real deal, so unless you get them seriously fresh, you're missing out on their true deliciousness. A lot of people are intimidated by the idea of making their own biscuits at home, since the process can admittedly be tricky at times. But we've compiled some of our best biscuit recipes that are easier to make than you may assume so that you can bake fresh biscuits any day of the week.
Eat these biscuits for breakfast on a sunny weekend morning, or save them for dinner so you can soak up leftover sauces with them. Either way, you'll come to appreciate biscuits in a whole new way.
1. Fluffy Southern Biscuits
There are a ton of biscuit recipes out there that call for a bunch of extra ingredients. But when you're just looking for a basic, solid biscuit recipe, these Southern biscuits are perfect. They are airy, light, and fluffy, but they're substantial enough to really bulk up your meal. And yes, they may just be good enough to (almost) stand up to Grandma's recipe.
Recipe: Fluffy Southern Biscuits
2. Easy Flaky Cinnamon Biscuits
Who said that biscuits couldn't be dessert? Certainly not us! Not when these cinnamon biscuits exist, anyway.
Cinnamon works really well as a flavoring agent for biscuits because it's not overpowering, but it still gives them a distinct baking spice flavor that pairs well with sweetness. And considering that this recipe calls for a luscious cream cheese glaze drizzled over the top, it's a match made in heaven. Although these biscuits are definitely dessert-coded, you can totally enjoy them as a sweet breakfast as well.
Recipe: Easy Flaky Cinnamon Biscuits
3. Bakery-Style Buttermilk Biscuits
Snagging yourself some fresh biscuits from your local bakery can be fun, but let's be honest: It can also be quite expensive. Luckily, you can learn to make bakery-style biscuits at home by following this recipe.
The buttermilk gives these biscuits their signature slight tang and a richness that really takes them over the top. They're tasty enough to serve on their own (although they're also delicious with some butter and jam, if you want to up the flavor ante a bit more).
Recipe: Bakery-Style Buttermilk Biscuits
4. 3-Ingredient Drop Biscuits
You don't need to have a totally stocked fridge and pantry to make biscuits. In fact, biscuits are such a great option because they often require relatively few ingredients.
If you really don't have much on hand, though, it pays to use a recipe as simple as this one. Requiring just three ingredients, it's a recipe that's basically foolproof and still yields biscuits that are delightfully fluffy and light. Now you can make biscuits any day of the week.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Drop Biscuits
5. Extra Flaky Maple Bacon Biscuits
We love a basic biscuit recipe that's super versatile, but when you want to go all out and create biscuits that can stand totally on their own, then it's time to give these maple bacon biscuits a try. We love the combo of sweetness from the maple and saltiness from the bacon, which makes for a profile that's perfect for breakfast time. Once you try these biscuits, you'll never want to start your day without them again.
Recipe: Extra Flaky Maple Bacon Biscuits
6. Tender, Fluffy Cream Cheese Cheddar Biscuits
If you want to make some of the most delicious biscuits you've ever tried, you should add cream cheese and cheddar to the mix. The cream cheese adds richness and density to the batter, while the cheddar provides sharpness that really brightens it up nicely. The result is biscuits that are undeniably fluffy and pair well with other savory dishes. Cheesy biscuits have never been better.
7. Buttermilk Sweet Corn Biscuits
Tired of making the same old boring biscuit recipe over and over again? When you want to switch up your biscuit routine, think about adding some sweet corn to the mix. That corn provides a hint of sweetness, of course, but it also breaks up the texture of the biscuits, giving them a more interesting bite. Plus, the buttermilk is a nice addition, offering a tang that provides some contrast to the sweet corn.
Recipe: Buttermilk Sweet Corn Biscuits
8. 5-Ingredient Garlic Cheddar Biscuits
Cheesy biscuits are always delicious. After all, you can add cheese to just about anything to make it taste better. But you don't want to stop at just the extra dairy. If you add garlic powder to the recipe as well, you'll get super flavorful biscuits. And because this recipe only calls for five ingredients, you can throw it together basically any day you want to bulk up your dinner with some tender, fluffy biscuits.
9. Easy Buttermilk Biscuits with Cheddar and Parmesan
There are a lot of cheddar-flavored biscuits out there, and for good reason. The bold flavor of cheddar tends to work really well with the otherwise pretty neutral-flavored biscuits. But why stop at one type of cheese when you can have two?
This recipe for buttermilk biscuits not only gets flavor from the buttermilk itself but also from a blend of cheddar and Parmesan. You get the sharpness of the cheddar and the savoriness of the Parm — what more could you want from a biscuit?
10. Best Pumpkin Biscuits
When summer ends and fall finally rolls around, many of us start looking for ways to feel more festive. One good way to do just that is to add pumpkin to your favorite dishes.
Did you know that pumpkin happens to work really well in biscuits? Not only will it infuse the biscuits with a lovely, light squash flavor, but it'll also turn them a pretty shade of orange. Give this recipe a try the next time you have a can of pumpkin puree on hand.
Recipe: Best Pumpkin Biscuits
11. Copycat Cracker Barrel Biscuits
Are you a big Cracker Barrel fan? If so, then you might find yourself craving the chain's biscuits from time to time. No one can blame you; they are pretty tasty. But you don't need to spend your hard-earned money on yet another trip to Cracker Barrel to taste those biscuits when you can easily make a version of them on your own at home. The recipe is surprisingly simple, and the biscuits taste nearly identical to the ones you already love at Cracker Barrel.
Recipe: Copycat Cracker Barrel Biscuits
12. Biscuits and Herbed Sausage Gravy
Biscuits can be amazing all on their own, but Southerners know that they're at their best when they're absolutely smothered in gravy. Luckily, biscuits and gravy is a relatively humble recipe that's pretty easy to make.
By using rich sausage, you'll make that gravy silky and rich, and the herbs only add flavor and depth. You can absolutely trust us when we say that your weekend mornings have never tasted better.
13. Basil and Tomato Biscuits
One thing we love about biscuits is the fact that they're a blank slate. Since a basic biscuit recipe doesn't pack a ton of flavor on its own, that means you can easily infuse your biscuits with whatever flavors you love most.
When you're craving something that's lighter than your average cheesy biscuit, try making this recipe that calls for tomato and basil instead. You'll get a nice dose of subtle savoriness with just a hint of sweetness, with the basil rounding things out nicely with a fragrant herbal touch.
Recipe: Basil and Tomato Biscuits
14. Steak and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
It's time to transform your biscuit into a complete meal. These biscuits are made from scratch, but don't stop there. Here, you'll cut those biscuits in half and then layer one side with a slice of cheese, some steak, and finally, an egg to top it all off. When that yolk breaks, you're left with a super decadent (albeit messy) breakfast sandwich that's completely made from scratch. This is steak and eggs done right, with a fluffy biscuit to bring it all together.
15. Buttery Ham and Cheese Biscuits
Why make your biscuit just a side dish when it could easily become a complete meal on its own? Okay, you might still want to pair something else with your biscuit, but when you make this recipe, you'll get a savory, cheesy bite all in one package.
Diced ham provides just the right amount of saltiness, while sharp cheddar cheese delivers the creamy richness these biscuits need to be as mouthwatering as possible.
Recipe: Buttery Ham and Cheese Biscuits
16. Angel Biscuits
Biscuits are known for being fluffy, but when you want an even lighter, airier texture, you have to make these angel biscuits. Thanks to the inclusion of yeast, they puff up really nicely, leaving you with biscuits that aren't quite as dense and heavy as others you may have had in the past. And when you consider just how intensely buttery they are, you're probably going to want to make this recipe on repeat.
Recipe: Angel Biscuits
17. Maple Biscuits and Bacon Gravy
Sometimes, you need a savory and sweet way to start your day. Enter: these maple biscuits with bacon gravy. First of all, we love the idea of using maple syrup in the biscuits themselves, as it infuses them with a light sweetness and greater depth of flavor without making them too cloying. But arguably, the star of this recipe is the bacon gravy. By switching out the status quo sausage for bacon, you get a richer, even fattier gravy that makes this recipe taste out of this world delicious.
Recipe: Maple Biscuits and Bacon Gravy
18. Homemade Sweet Potato Biscuits
It's hard choosing between biscuits and potatoes for a starchy dinner side. If that's the case, this is the recipe for you. These biscuits actually contain sweet potatoes, which gives them a subtle sweetness, yes, but also a density that you won't find in average biscuits. They also turn a pretty orange color, making them an appealing addition to your dinner spread.
Recipe: Homemade Sweet Potato Biscuits
19. Vegan Biscuits and Tempeh Sausage Gravy
If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, you may simply assume that biscuits and gravy aren't for you. After all, traditional gravy is usually made from meat drippings, and biscuits generally contain butter. But you don't have to miss out on this iconic Southern dish with this version, which calls for tempeh instead of sausage. Even if you're normally a meat eater, there's a good chance that you're going to want to eat this breakfast on the regular.
20. Simple Fluffy Sourdough Biscuits
In the last several years, sourdough has become pretty widely popular. If you jumped on the sourdough bandwagon, you may already have some sourdough starter in your fridge — and this biscuit recipe is the perfect occasion to use it.
The result is even more complex than most traditional biscuit recipes. Thanks to their fluffy, almost bouncy texture, they're bound to be a hit with your whole family (if you decide to share, that is — we won't judge you if you keep them all to yourself).
Recipe: Simple Fluffy Sourdough Biscuits
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