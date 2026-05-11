20 Biscuit Recipes That Are Surprisingly Easy To Make

Biscuits: Whether you're enjoying them as a side to a plate packed full of other dishes or eating them as your main course (like you would with biscuits and gravy), they always feel like a real treat. Store-bought biscuits just don't taste quite the same as the real deal, so unless you get them seriously fresh, you're missing out on their true deliciousness. A lot of people are intimidated by the idea of making their own biscuits at home, since the process can admittedly be tricky at times. But we've compiled some of our best biscuit recipes that are easier to make than you may assume so that you can bake fresh biscuits any day of the week.

Eat these biscuits for breakfast on a sunny weekend morning, or save them for dinner so you can soak up leftover sauces with them. Either way, you'll come to appreciate biscuits in a whole new way.