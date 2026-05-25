30 Cold Noodle Recipes To Make All Summer Long

When the weather is blisteringly hot, the last thing you want to do is eat a steaming hot serving of pasta. But that doesn't mean that your noodle cravings are just going to go away automatically — you may still want to dig into a big bowl of pasta or noodles to get that carb-y experience you love. That's exactly when you should try these cold noodle dishes. From pasta salads to cold soba noodle dishes, these recipes promise all of the noodle-y goodness you love without the high temps, which makes them perfect for enjoying during the hottest months of the year.

We've compiled this list of some of our best cold noodle recipes. Whether you're looking for a classic macaroni salad or you're more interested in ice-cold ramen that will leave you feeling satisfied and oh-so-cool, we've got you covered. Once you get a taste of these cold noodle recipes, they're all you're going to want to make this summer. Who knew that noodle dishes could be so refreshing and still fill you up at the same time?