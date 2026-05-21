31 Whiskey Cocktails Guaranteed To Have Dad Asking For Refills This Father's Day

Father's Day is around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation than by concocting a boozy sip for Dad to enjoy from the comfort of the couch? If the father figure in your life is a whiskey man, you're in luck, because there's no shortage of smooth, smoky, and seriously impressive cocktails to shake up at home. This is a fantastic way to make the day feel special, and you don't need to be a cocktail connoisseur to whip up something delicious.

Whiskey makes for an exceptionally versatile cocktail base, and there are countless ways to enjoy it. The liquor's signature warmth shines in an array of timeless classics and brings boldness to fresher, fruitier sips. With a glug of bourbon, rye, or Scotch, you can instantly boost the sophistication factor, creating a drink that feels fit for celebrating, whether you're keeping things low-key or going all out with a Father's Day feast. In this roundup, there's a cocktail for every kind of whiskey-loving dad, and these easy-to-make creations are guaranteed to disappear fast.