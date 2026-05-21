31 Whiskey Cocktails Guaranteed To Have Dad Asking For Refills This Father's Day
Father's Day is around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation than by concocting a boozy sip for Dad to enjoy from the comfort of the couch? If the father figure in your life is a whiskey man, you're in luck, because there's no shortage of smooth, smoky, and seriously impressive cocktails to shake up at home. This is a fantastic way to make the day feel special, and you don't need to be a cocktail connoisseur to whip up something delicious.
Whiskey makes for an exceptionally versatile cocktail base, and there are countless ways to enjoy it. The liquor's signature warmth shines in an array of timeless classics and brings boldness to fresher, fruitier sips. With a glug of bourbon, rye, or Scotch, you can instantly boost the sophistication factor, creating a drink that feels fit for celebrating, whether you're keeping things low-key or going all out with a Father's Day feast. In this roundup, there's a cocktail for every kind of whiskey-loving dad, and these easy-to-make creations are guaranteed to disappear fast.
1. Classic Manhattan Cocktail
You can't go wrong with a classic Manhattan. This spirit-forward cocktail puts robust rye whiskey center stage and adds a subtle herbal sweetness with vermouth and a hit of sharpness with Angostura bitters. This drink is stirred and strained into a perfectly chilled glass and finished with an orange peel, which rounds everything out with a burst of zesty brightness. The result is a smooth, sophisticated sip that's sure to have Dad asking for a refill.
Recipe: Classic Manhattan Cocktail
2. Classic Frothy Whiskey Sour Cocktail
This zesty whiskey sour offers the perfect balance of sweet and tart, making it a playful way to enjoy the smoky spirit. Shaking the whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice with egg white creates a distinct frothiness that gives the drink a rich, silky mouthfeel. Whiskey brings its distinct warmth, while fresh, fruity garnishes add color and amp up the visual appeal. It's a drink that looks and tastes undeniably fancy, despite being wonderfully easy to prep.
3. Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail
Give a classic old fashioned cocktail a smoky twist with this elegant take on the beloved sip. The layers of woody, charred flavor are achieved by smoking both the simple syrup and the cocktail itself, while also setting the rosemary sprig garnish afire before serving. It's an impressive method that transforms the already timeless drink into something even classier and into something that looks and tastes like it came straight out of an upscale cocktail bar.
Recipe: Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail
4. 3-Ingredient Rob Roy
The Rob Roy cocktail might contain just three ingredients, but it certainly hits the spot. Here, we opt for a blended Scotch whisky, which provides plenty of depth and complexity. The warmth is balanced with the fruity notes of sweet red vermouth and lifted with the bold, spicy fragrance of Peychaud's bitters. It's stirred over ice, making for a gloriously boozy drink that'll go down a treat this Father's Day.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Rob Roy
5. Hot Buttered Whiskey Spiced Cocktail
For something a little cozier, make Dad a decadent hot buttered whiskey cocktail. It's sweet, spicy, and deliciously comforting, and leans more dessert-like than most drinks in this lineup.
There's a caramel-like brown sugar syrup that's infused with a medley of warming spices, plus a generous pour of whiskey. The hot cocktail is then enriched with butter for a luscious, silky-smooth finish that makes every sip ridiculously moreish.
6. Classic Sazerac Cocktail
The Sazerac, another simple yet wonderfully punchy sip, blends spicy rye whiskey with sugar and Peychaud's bitters, while rinsing the glass with absinthe introduces a potent bite. The bold, boozy notes are mellowed by the sweetness, creating a balanced profile that's bright, fragrant, and packed with fruity complexity. This cocktail is finished with a twist of lemon and is a drink best sipped slowly, perhaps alongside sweet snacks like dark chocolate or candied nuts.
Recipe: Classic Sazerac Cocktail
7. Smooth Old Fashioned Cocktail
This smooth old fashioned cocktail takes the traditional approach, allowing the rich aroma of whiskey to shine while mellowing the spirit with just the right amount of sweetness and bitterness. Muddling the whiskey with sugar, Angostura bitters, and orange bitters creates a balanced blend that's perfect for slow-sipping. For the authentic old fashioned experience, serve this drink with a large, single ice cube, which will slowly melt and further soften the whiskey's smoky notes as you sip away.
Recipe: Smooth Old Fashioned Cocktail
8. Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
The Boulevardier strikes a harmonious balance of boldness, bitterness, and velvety sweetness. This cocktail is similar to the beloved Negroni, but swaps the gin for rye whiskey for a richer, more complex finish.
It's a zesty, spirited drink with a cozy feel and a distinct warmth that lingers with every sip. Serve it on the rocks with an orange peel garnish, and there's no doubt Dad will be asking for seconds.
Recipe: Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
9. Classic Gold Rush Cocktail
With its pleasing yellow hue and cooling citrus kick, the Gold Rush cocktail is ideal for warm-weather sipping, bringing sweetness and zesty brightness in abundance. Bourbon is the tipple of choice here, and its notes of caramel and vanilla fit right in alongside the sweet honey syrup and tart lemon juice. Garnished simply with a lemon twist, this refreshing sipper is the ultimate laid-back option for a sunny Father's Day afternoon.
Recipe: Classic Gold Rush Cocktail
10. Watermelon Old Fashioned Drink
You can enjoy an old fashioned any time of the year, but adding watermelon to this classic drink is an amazing way to make the whiskey blend a little more summer-ready. Here, we use pureed and strained fresh fruit to make a batch of refreshing watermelon ice cubes, as well as a vibrant watermelon syrup, which together add heaps of color and juicy sweetness to the otherwise spirit-forward cocktail.
Recipe: Watermelon Old Fashioned Drink
11. Summertime Peach Whiskey Smash
Another way to bring some summery freshness to a whiskey cocktail is with sunny peach slices. This whiskey smash sees the fruit enhanced with the zesty brightness of lemon and sweetness of simple syrup.
Muddling everything together helps to extract those delicious natural juices, which work to mellow the whiskey's intensity and round out the Grand Marnier. Serve the whiskey smash over ice with a sprig of thyme, and you've got a light, elegant sip that's bursting with fruity flavor.
Recipe: Summertime Peach Whiskey Smash
12. Raspberry Scotch Sour
Whiskey also pairs beautifully with sweet-tart berries, and this raspberry sour brings the fruit and spirit together in an irresistibly vibrant way. To build layers of bright berry flavor, we incorporate raspberry liqueur, raspberry preserves, and whole fresh berries, which complement the whiskey's rich, woody notes. Shaking everything with egg white creates a pleasing frothy top, and a sprinkle of edible glitter makes the drink even more fit for celebrating.
Recipe: Raspberry Scotch Sour
13. Frozen Manhattan Cocktail
If it's set to be a scorcher wherever you're celebrating, a frozen cocktail might just be the way forward this Father's Day. This cooling sipper is a must-try.
The recipe turns the robust whiskey and bitters base of the traditional Manhattan into a sweet, fruity slushie with the help of vibrant cherry juice, simple syrup, and a trusty ice cream maker. It comes out gloriously thick and frosty, with a striking deep orange hue and a rich, boozy taste to match.
Recipe: Frozen Manhattan Cocktail
14. Spiced Chai Old Fashioned
If dad is a fan of spicy chai, try turning the cozy favorite into a refreshing cocktail. Sweet bourbon whiskey and earthy black walnut bitters fit in seamlessly alongside the warming notes of chai spices, and we brighten things up with fresh citrus, too. Using store-bought chai tea bags to infuse the homemade syrup keeps things hassle-free, and garnishing with cinnamon sticks and star anise deepens the warmth while also boosting the presentation.
Recipe: Spiced Chai Old Fashioned
15. Classic French 95 (aka French 75 with Bourbon) Cocktail
This classy cocktail is essentially a whiskey-spiked version of the popular French 75. Replacing the usual gin with bourbon creates a smoother, warmer profile, and these flavors work just as well with the tart lemon and crisp, bubbly Champagne. The French 95 leans richer and more robust, but it's still wonderfully refreshing.
Recipe: Classic French 95 (aka French 75 with Bourbon) Cocktail
16. Blackberry Kentucky Mule
It might've been created with the Kentucky Derby in mind, but we'd argue that this berry-packed cocktail is just as well-suited to a Father's Day celebration. Muddled blackberries and fresh mint come together to create a sweet, ultra-refreshing base, which boozy bourbon effortlessly cuts through. The mixture is balanced with the tang of fresh lime and lightened with a glug of fizzy ginger beer, yielding a cooling cocktail with plenty of depth that's ideal for adorning with fresh garnishes.
Recipe: Blackberry Kentucky Mule
17. Elevated Green Tea Shot
Perhaps a lighter shot is more Dad's style, and this sophisticated shooter proves that whiskey isn't just for slow sipping. Despite the name, there's no actual green tea. Instead, it brings together citrus, peach schnapps, and soul-warming Irish whiskey. Everything is shaken with a generous dash of sugar and topped with lemon-lime soda, creating a sweet, sour, and delightfully effervescent shot that's surprisingly easy to drink.
Recipe: Elevated Green Tea Shot
18. Classic Scofflaw Cocktail
Whiskey, vermouth, and bitters are a tried-and-true trio, but here the spirited base gets a striking makeover with the addition of grenadine. The ruby-red syrup adds plenty of sweetness, making the cocktail a little easier on the palate, and fresh lemon juice serves as the perfect tangy balancer. This scofflaw cocktail is a wonderfully sophisticated way to enjoy the spicy richness of rye whiskey.
Recipe: Classic Scofflaw Cocktail
19. Original Paper Plane Cocktail
The Paper Plane cocktail is another citrus-forward, bourbon-based sip that comes together in minutes. Made with bittersweet Aperol, herbal amaro liqueur, and a good squeeze of fresh lemon, the drink offers a distinctly bright, aromatic finish. This drink isn't overly sweet, and it's remarkably well-balanced, with each ingredient bringing its own layer of complexity. Plus, you can practice your origami skills when crafting the mini paper plane garnish!
Recipe: Original Paper Plane Cocktail
20. Irish Coffee Cocktail
For a cocktail that delivers on comfort and indulgence, whip up this creamy, whiskey-spiked Irish coffee. Not only does this drink provide a lively caffeinated hit, but it also layers in rich Bailey's Irish cream and a touch of sweetness.
The fluffy whipped cream topping makes things exceptionally moreish, melting slowly into the warm coffee beneath as you savor it. If you're looking to craft a sweet and boozy spread, try serving the Irish coffee with a slice of spiced coffee cake or a warm, butter-laden scone.
Recipe: Irish Coffee Cocktail
21. Easy Amaretto Sour Cocktail
Sweet, nutty, and fruity, the amaretto sour is an excellent choice for fans of dessert-like cocktails. Despite its sweetness, this drink doesn't feel at all cloying, thanks to its balance of sour citrus notes and warming bourbon.
The Sprite finish keeps things light while lifting the overall flavor and making it feel even more fit for the summer season. A vibrant maraschino cherry makes for an ideal garnish here, but you could also adorn your glass with a zesty citrus twist.
Recipe: Easy Amaretto Sour Cocktail
22. PB & Bacon-Washed Whiskey
Peanut butter, bacon, and whiskey might sound like a pretty wild combo, but this smoky, nutty medley is in fact surprisingly delicious. A sweet shot is a fun way to bring these flavors together, and this creamy concoction is sure to liven up your Father's Day celebrations. The bacon introduces a subtle hint of umami, and the shot's peanut butter-caramel rim really amps up the sweetness, contrasting with the saltiness of the crispy bacon slice garnish perfectly.
Recipe: PB & Bacon-Washed Whiskey
23. Brown Derby Cocktail
This Brown Derby cocktail is a zesty, bourbon-based classic that mellows the punchy acidity of fresh grapefruit juice with the gentle sweetness of honey. It's a smooth-yet-tangy sip with a pretty coral-pink hue.
We love boosting the citrusy aroma by rubbing a fresh grapefruit twist around the edge of the glass before serving. This drink's refreshing tartness makes it an ideal accompaniment to savory nibbles like cheeses, cured meats, and olives, as well as richer, fattier main courses like salmon or creamy pasta.
Recipe: Brown Derby Cocktail
24. Copycat Morton's Signature State St. Manhattan Cocktail
Recreate Morton's signature State Street Manhattan with this bittersweet medley of fruit, vermouth, and bourbon. Infusing the cocktail with crushed cherries and orange peels is the key to achieving that distinct sweet, aromatic depth, and the results are absolutely worth waiting for.
The skewered steak slice garnish makes this cocktail a real standout while keeping the presentation true to the original version. Serving it with other steakhouse classics feels like a no-brainer.
Recipe: Copycat Morton's Signature State St. Manhattan Cocktail
25. Classic Belmont Jewel Cocktail
It's the official cocktail of the Belmont Stakes and is undeniably well-suited for warm weather sipping. Hence, it'll likely go down a treat on a sunny Father's Day afternoon.
With sweet, oaky bourbon as the base, the drink takes on a light, fruit-forward character, with lemon juice brightening and pomegranate juice bringing all the sweet-tart boldness. Lemonade continues the crisp theme, and the resulting drink is a true crowd-pleaser.
Recipe: Classic Belmont Jewel Cocktail
26. Apple Cider Old Fashioned Cocktail
Enhanced with the warming sweetness of apple cider, this old fashioned cocktail is a cozy twist on the classic. As you'd expect, it features bourbon whiskey and sugar, and we opt for toasted almond and black walnut bitters to give the drink even more rich, nutty dimension. The addition of apple cider is a real game changer, working not only to soften the warmth of the whiskey but also to make things crisper and fruitier.
27. Classic Hot Toddy
It doesn't get much cozier than a classic hot toddy. This sweet and spicy concoction leans into whiskey's signature warmth, infusing the liquor with star anise and cinnamon to create a soothing, tea-like mixture with a notable kick.
It's sweetened with honey and lifted with fresh lemon juice, making for a deeply flavorful way to unwind after a day of celebrations. You can always double up on the bourbon if Dad prefers his drinks on the stronger side.
Recipe: Classic Hot Toddy
28. Greenpoint Cocktail
If Dad loves a Manhattan, he'll likely be a fan of the Greenpoint cocktail, too. The two drinks share an almost identical ingredient list, blending whiskey, vermouth, and bitters, but the Greenpoint gets a subtle boost of herbal flavor from yellow Chartreuse.
This elevates the boozy base into something more complex and aromatic but remains delightfully delicate, with a sophisticated edge that truly sets it apart. Garnishing it with a lemon or orange peel also helps deepen the drink's citrus notes.
Recipe: Greenpoint Cocktail
29. Irish Butter-Washed Old Fashioned
The old fashioned cocktail is beloved for its smooth, spirit-forward profile, but there's a nifty way you can add extra richness to the boozy base: with an Irish butter wash. By letting the whiskey and melted butter meld, then later straining off the solidified fat, you'll give a liquor a richer flavor and an indulgent, velvety mouthfeel that complements the sweet-tart notes of the bitters and sugar brilliantly. It's a luxurious twist on the classic that's sure to impress.
30. Old Pal Cocktail
This striking sip is made with spicy rye whiskey, and its bold, citrusy profile makes it an exceptional pick for your Father's Day cocktail menu. The Old Pal gets its herbal, bittersweet notes from Campari, alongside a dry, sophisticated edge from vermouth, and a distinct hit of peppery warmth from cardamom bitters. This one works especially well as a palate-cleansing aperitif, but it's equally ideal for sipping slowly throughout the evening.
Recipe: Old Pal Cocktail
31. Elevated Irish Whiskey Ginger Cocktail
Bring a touch of elegance to your Father's Day celebrations with this fizzy, warmly spiced whiskey ginger cocktail. It strikes the perfect balance of cozy and crisp, combining the smooth liquor with a homemade, citrus- and spice-infused brown sugar syrup and lively ginger beer.
Candied sage leaves make for an eye-catching garnish while also introducing an earthy note that prevents the drink from feeling overly sweet. It's served with plenty of ice and an orange peel garnish, making it feel effortlessly refined.
Recipe: Elevated Irish Whiskey Ginger Cocktail
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