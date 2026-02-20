Hot Buttered Whiskey Spiced Cocktail Recipe

hot buttered whiskey in a glass on a table

Winter is a really good time for whiskey enthusiasts. Beyond the fact that a sip of whiskey alone is enough to warm you from the inside out, the caramel-forward flavoring pairs well with cold-weather cocktails. Sweet, smooth bourbon whiskey becomes old fashioneds, hot toddies, and boulevardiers, while sharp, spiced ryes and Irish whiskeys take center stage in Manhattans, sazeracs, and Irish coffees. The list of richly flavored cocktails that can be enjoyed fireside seems practically endless, thanks to the flavorful versatility of whiskey.

There may be no better way to enjoy the rich flavor of whiskey than by adding butter. Though people might be more familiar with hot buttered rum, hot buttered whiskey is better for those like myself who prefer the earthiness of grain-mashed liquor. The butter is melted into the whiskey with hot water, and the warm, buttery drink becomes infused with rich flavor and a velvety mouthfeel. To make things even better, I infuse my hot buttered whiskey with a spiced brown sugar syrup, steeped with wintery spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. Perfect for cold, snowy nights, this warm, layered drink is the best way to stay cozy all winter.

Gathering the ingredients to make a hot buttered whiskey spiced cocktail

Ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To first make the brown sugar syrup, you'll need brown sugar, water, cloves, allspice, star anise, and cinnamon. Use whole spices here so that you can remove them after steeping; ground spices will cause the syrup to have a grainy texture. From there, you'll just need a pat of butter, your favorite mixing whiskey (I recommend bourbon, but rye will offer a unique depth), and hot water.

Step 1: Combine the water and sugar

combining water and sugar in a saucepan Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Combine the brown sugar and ½ cup water in a saucepan over medium heat.

Step 2: Dissolve the sugar

dissolving sugar in hot water in a saucepan Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Bring to a simmer and stir to dissolve the sugar.

Step 3: Steep the spices

steeping spices in brown sugar syrup Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the cloves, allspice, anise, and cinnamon and remove from the heat. Let steep for 20 minutes.

Step 4: Strain the syrup

straining spices out of the syrup Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Strain the syrup to remove all solids.

Step 5: Add butter to the syrup

Butter and syrup in a glass Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a cocktail mug, add the 1 tablespoon butter and 1 ounce of brown sugar syrup.

Step 6: Top with whiskey and water

adding whiskey and water to glass Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pour the whiskey and hot water on top.

Step 7: Melt the butter

stirring cocktail with a spoon to melt butter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Stir to melt the butter into the liquids.

Step 8: Garnish and serve

cocktail topped with whipped cream and cinnamon Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To serve, garnish with whipped cream and freshly grated cinnamon.

What pairs well with hot buttered whiskey?

What pairs well with hot buttered whiskey?

Hot buttered whiskey, elevated with a sweet-spiced brown sugar syrup, is perfect for cold, snowy nights and the best way to stay cozy all winter.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
1
Cocktail
hot buttered whiskey in a glass on a table
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 teaspoon whole cloves
  • 1 teaspoon whole allspice berries
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 tablespoon softened butter
  • 2 ounces whiskey
  • 4 ounces very hot water

Optional Ingredients

  • Whipped cream, for topping
  • Cinnamon stick, for topping

Directions

  1. Combine the brown sugar and ½ cup water in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Bring to a simmer and stir to dissolve the sugar.
  3. Add the cloves, allspice, anise, and cinnamon and remove from the heat. Let steep for 20 minutes.
  4. Strain the syrup to remove all solids.
  5. In a cocktail mug, add the 1 tablespoon butter and 1 ounce of brown sugar syrup.
  6. Pour the whiskey and hot water on top.
  7. Stir to melt the butter into the liquids.
  8. To serve, garnish with whipped cream and freshly grated cinnamon.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 549
Total Fat 12.6 g
Saturated Fat 7.3 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 30.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 78.0 g
Dietary Fiber 3.1 g
Total Sugars 70.4 g
Sodium 39.9 mg
Protein 1.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What else can I use spiced brown sugar syrup for?

spiced brown sugar syrup in a small jar Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

The spiced brown sugar syrup in this recipe has a warm, sweet-spiced flavor that is perfect for using in many wintery drinks, desserts, and snacks. The easiest way to use this spiced brown sugar syrup is in other cocktails. My favorite cocktails that work well with this brown sugar syrup are old fashioneds and espresso martinis, which both deepen in flavor with the addition of the molasses-forward notes of brown sugar. You can also add the syrup to other warm drinks, like an Irish whiskey, to sweeten and add spiced flavor to the coffee.

You can also use the syrup in food, though if you want to pour it on top of pancakes, you'll want to reduce the amount of water by half to thicken it. Otherwise, you can use brown sugar simple syrup to make a spiced whipped cream by whipping the syrup into heavy cream, or you can use it to soak into cakes, which will gently infuse the cake with the spiced flavors and help to keep it moist. My favorite way to use simple syrups is to glaze fruits on top of desserts like chocolate tarts, infusing them with just a hint of cinnamon flavoring.

Can I make a spiced compound butter instead of syrup?

Though it's easy enough to whip up a batch of brown sugar simple syrup, you can also make the hot buttered whiskey drink without the added syrup by infusing the butter itself with spiced flavor. To do this, soften a stick (or half stick) of butter completely, until it is not melted but soft enough to stir into a paste. Add ground cinnamon, allspice, and brown sugar, then mix until just combined.

With the softened butter and spices combined, roll the mixture into a log by placing it on parchment paper and gently rolling until the butter forms a cylinder shape. If the butter is too soft, chill it for about 20 minutes to set before rolling. Once the butter is cylindrical, wrap it in plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator. That way, when you want to make a hot buttered whiskey, you can simply slice a piece of spiced butter into a glass and add the whiskey and water.

