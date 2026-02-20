Hot Buttered Whiskey Spiced Cocktail Recipe

Winter is a really good time for whiskey enthusiasts. Beyond the fact that a sip of whiskey alone is enough to warm you from the inside out, the caramel-forward flavoring pairs well with cold-weather cocktails. Sweet, smooth bourbon whiskey becomes old fashioneds, hot toddies, and boulevardiers, while sharp, spiced ryes and Irish whiskeys take center stage in Manhattans, sazeracs, and Irish coffees. The list of richly flavored cocktails that can be enjoyed fireside seems practically endless, thanks to the flavorful versatility of whiskey.

There may be no better way to enjoy the rich flavor of whiskey than by adding butter. Though people might be more familiar with hot buttered rum, hot buttered whiskey is better for those like myself who prefer the earthiness of grain-mashed liquor. The butter is melted into the whiskey with hot water, and the warm, buttery drink becomes infused with rich flavor and a velvety mouthfeel. To make things even better, I infuse my hot buttered whiskey with a spiced brown sugar syrup, steeped with wintery spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. Perfect for cold, snowy nights, this warm, layered drink is the best way to stay cozy all winter.