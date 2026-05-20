These Are The 10 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026 (So Far)

As 2026 rolls through the seasons, we get a chance to reflect on our favorite food trends, new ideas, and hits — as well as a few misses, such as the 12 chain restaurants diners say aren't worth it anymore. In the end, we're always rooting for the good stuff to earn permanent status, particularly on fast food menus. With that in mind, we delved into the avalanche of interesting fast food items that have emerged this year to choose the best so far.

We take into account a lot of things when creating these kinds of collections, including taste (obviously), ingenuity, availability, and customer appeal. Our Tasting Table team has been busy with tastings and reviews, so choosing the 10 best isn't easy, particularly with such a variety on offer. This compilation includes scrummy sandwiches and burgers, crunchy fried chicken, frosty beverages, cheesy bagel stacks, and even chocolate and caramel empanadas. You might be surprised at the creations that fast food joints have come up with, and after reading this, you're sure to want to get out there and start tasting some of their inventions.