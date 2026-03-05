Review: Chick-Fil-A's Jalapeño Ranch Club Is Good Right Down To The Bun
Chick-fil-A's sandwich game has always been a fan favorite amongst fried-chicken lovers around the country. They deliver on crispy breading and hot chicken seemingly every time, and their sides and beverages always pair perfectly. Outside of the regular Chick-fil-A menu, it has been dishing out some seasonal slam dunks, like pretzel cheddar club sandwich in fall of 2025 special menu.
The newest edition, a jalapeño ranch club chicken sandwich, is another hit. I was lucky enough to get invited to a tasting event to try the sandwich for myself before its public release, and let me tell you — it's a good one. Featuring filling yet light, balanced flavors, it's a menu item that is sure to be flying off the counters once word gets around, and given that it will only be available for Springtime while supplies last, you're going to want to get to a Chick-fil-A ASAP to try it out for yourself. If your curiosity is already peaked, read on to get all the details about what to order.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
Ahead of the launch of these new jalapeño ranch club chicken sandwiches, I was invited to a Chick-fil-A location in New York to sample the new flavors. The sandwiches were made fresh and presented as they would be at any location, in a takeout box with a packet of jalapeño ranch on the side so you can add as much or as little of the sauce as you please.
The sandwiches all feature the same toppings — lettuce and tomato, pickled jalapeños, a slice of pepperjack cheese, candied bacon that has a caramelized onion flavor, and a new buttermilk ranch bun. The chicken is what varies — you can choose from original, grilled, or spicy. To compare the sandwiches I focused on the breading of the fried versions, the seasoning, and how well the preparation of the chicken worked with the other ingredients.
Taste test: Grilled
The jalapeño ranch club sandwich is an upgraded version of a chicken sandwich. From the moment you bite into that buttermilk bun, which has been baked with all the herbs you'll recognize from a side of ranch, you'll know this chicken sandwich isn't average.
Beyond that herbaceous, airy, perfectly soft bun that sandwiches both sides, the first thing I notice is a nice spice level. The heat grows as you eat, spreading over your tongue and blending with all the other ingredients. It's not an overwhelming spice but one that creeps up on you, brought together by the pepperjack cheese, the jalapeños, and the jalapeño ranch that I keep adding to each bite. I love it.
As for the grilled chicken on this version of the sandwich, it's juicy with a nice touch of smokey char. The fillet is a great size, and I don't find myself missing the breading of the other two options, the flavors of the grill blending so seamlessly with the rest of the sandwich. The grilled chicken is the lowest-calorie option of the three chicken choices at 470 calories per sandwich. Prices start at $8.69.
Taste test: Original
The original jalapeño ranch club chicken sandwich features a crispy breaded chicken filet on that same buttermilk herb-laden bun with lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, and several strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon. The flavor of the candied bacon is on point. It adds a hint of smokiness to the whole sandwich and a subtle candy-sweet flavor that balances out the spice of the jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.
The chicken has a crispy-fried crust and juicy interior, although the breading is noticeably thinner than the spicy chicken option. Of the three available choices for chicken, this one was my least favorite because of those softer spots where the breading wasn't quite crispy. That's a big miss if you lack the enticing sizzle of the spicier option. Even still, I enjoyed it. It's Chick-fil-A, so the chicken tastes fresh as expected. It isn't rubbery or chewy, it has a great bite and fantastic flavor, and you can always use that packet of jalapeño ranch dressing to amp up the heat. The original chicken jalapeño ranch club has 610 calories in a serving and starts at $7.75.
Taste test: Spicy
Whenever I get a fried chicken sandwich I always opt for spicy. Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken sandwich has ranked in the middle ground for Tasting Table when compared to other fast food chicken sandwiches, but the jalapeño ranch club version may just be a game changer. The breading of the fried chicken is the perfect thickness, delightfully crispy, and chock-full of spices which tinge the whole thing red. It's not scorch-your-mouth-hot, but it livens up the spice enough to make for a mouthwatering sandwich.
The herbs of the buttermilk ranch bun, the smokeiness of the bacon, and the freshness of the lettuce and tomato balance everything out like a classic club sandwich should. But with a little oomph to it. Each ingredient plays its role in creating a sandwich that I would definitely order again. Starting at $8.15. The spicy chicken jalapeño ranch club has 640 calories.
Final thoughts
It's always a pleasure to get to sample a new menu item, and this sandwich was especially enjoyable. That buttermilk bun is herbaceous throughout its seasoning and taste remarkably like ranch dressing. It is a another great execution for Chick-fil-A, which already had a good reputation for bun recipes when thinking about past hits like the pretzel bun. The candied bacon with its potently smokey flavor brings a lot to the sandwich, and the vegetables and pickled jalapeños seal the deal.
The good news is that no matter which chicken option you order you'll get to experience these great toppings, and while I most preferred the spicy option, you can't go wrong ordering any of them. Just remember that these sandwiches will only be available for the Spring while supplies last, and considering how much I liked them I have a suspicion they'll be flying off the shelves (or out of the fryer) — so don't wait too long to go see for yourself.