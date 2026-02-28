The Chick-Fil-A Menu Item That's A Hidden Gem For Fiber And Protein
Nutrient density isn't necessarily fast food's most notable characteristic. Affordable? Yes. Delicious? Of course. High in both fiber and protein? Not typically. However, we found an item on Chick-fil-A's menu that not only satisfies those fast food cravings but delivers some impressive nutritional value, too.
If you're looking to get both fiber and protein out of your next fast food run, then Chick-fil-A is the place to be, and the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap is the thing to order. The Cool Wrap features grilled chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses all rolled up into a flaxseed flour flat bread. It's simple, filling, and delivers 14 grams of dietary fiber and 43 grams of protein, both of which are essential daily nutrients. The USDA recommends that adults intake between 25 grams and 38 grams of fiber daily, so the 14 grams provided by the Cool Wrap is substantial. In addition, the Mayo Clinic recommends adults consume between 50 and 175 grams of protein daily, depending on your caloric intake, again making the Cool Wrap's 43 grams of protein a good source. And, although it landed nearly at the bottom when we ranked popular fast food snack wraps, it's a solid healthier fast food option and can be easily dressed up a bit with one of the many Chick-fil-A sauces and dressings.
Increase the nutritional value of the Cool Wrap even more, or check out some other fiber and protein-packed menu items
Unless you have the most formidable willpower of all time, you'll likely be grabbing a side of those irresistible Chick-fil-A waffle fries with your Cool Wrap. While fries aren't the most nutritious food, the ones from Chick-fil-A will provide an extra 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber to your Cool Wrap meal, along with another 240 milligrams of sodium. Adding a regular side salad or the Kale Crunch side salad would be a good way to incorporate a few vitamins and minerals from the leafy greens. And, if you really want to maximize your protein intake, the side of chicken tortilla soup or mac and cheese will both add 20 grams or more to your meal.
If you aren't really feeling the Cool Wrap, don't worry. Chick-fil-A has other menu items that offer comparable levels of fiber and protein and may suit your taste a bit more. Both the Cobb and the Spicy Southwest salads offer 33 grams of protein or more and a respectable 5 grams of fiber in the Cobb and 7 grams of fiber in the Spicy Southwest. The Spicy Deluxe sandwich has a solid 34 grams of protein and just 2 grams of fiber, but that's nothing that a side of chicken tortilla soup with a whopping 18 grams of fiber can't fix. Ultimately, though, the Cool Wrap is still the entrée with the most protein and fiber in one single item that you can get at Chick-fil-A, making it the easiest way to get some good nutrition from your fast food.