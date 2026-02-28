The Chick-Fil-A Menu Item That's A Hidden Gem For Fiber And Protein

Unless you have the most formidable willpower of all time, you'll likely be grabbing a side of those irresistible Chick-fil-A waffle fries with your Cool Wrap. While fries aren't the most nutritious food, the ones from Chick-fil-A will provide an extra 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber to your Cool Wrap meal, along with another 240 milligrams of sodium. Adding a regular side salad or the Kale Crunch side salad would be a good way to incorporate a few vitamins and minerals from the leafy greens. And, if you really want to maximize your protein intake, the side of chicken tortilla soup or mac and cheese will both add 20 grams or more to your meal.

If you aren't really feeling the Cool Wrap, don't worry. Chick-fil-A has other menu items that offer comparable levels of fiber and protein and may suit your taste a bit more. Both the Cobb and the Spicy Southwest salads offer 33 grams of protein or more and a respectable 5 grams of fiber in the Cobb and 7 grams of fiber in the Spicy Southwest. The Spicy Deluxe sandwich has a solid 34 grams of protein and just 2 grams of fiber, but that's nothing that a side of chicken tortilla soup with a whopping 18 grams of fiber can't fix. Ultimately, though, the Cool Wrap is still the entrée with the most protein and fiber in one single item that you can get at Chick-fil-A, making it the easiest way to get some good nutrition from your fast food.