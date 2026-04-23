Review: Wendy's New Frosty Finally Gives One Of Its Weakest Menu Items A Reason To Exist

It may be springtime, but Wendy's is keeping things frosty. On the heels of its (now) annual Thin Mints Frosty release, the burger chain is unveiling a completely new version of its signature sweet treat: We're all in for a touch of indulgence and nostalgia as the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion slides onto the menu. Yes, you heard that right. Wendy's is finally getting into the cookie dough game, and I'm honestly wondering why those tiny, uncooked morsels weren't introduced to the Frosty sooner.

According to the chain's press release, the new frozen dessert is "packed with cookie dough pieces and brownie batter sauce swirled into Wendy's iconic Frosty base." Of course, you can also choose your own adventure by selecting a vanilla Frosty foundation or doubling down on chocolate with a classic Frosty.

The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is joining an already stout lineup of Fusions and Swirls, a mix-and-match menu that features everything from Oreo and caramel crunch to strawberry swirls and brownies. The new drop is officially available starting April 23 — but there's a caveat. The chain's loyal rewards members were given early access to the dessert as an in-app digital exclusive. I just so happened to be part of the in-crowd and got an early taste, so here's everything you need to know about this sweet newcomer.