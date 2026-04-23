Review: Wendy's New Frosty Finally Gives One Of Its Weakest Menu Items A Reason To Exist
It may be springtime, but Wendy's is keeping things frosty. On the heels of its (now) annual Thin Mints Frosty release, the burger chain is unveiling a completely new version of its signature sweet treat: We're all in for a touch of indulgence and nostalgia as the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion slides onto the menu. Yes, you heard that right. Wendy's is finally getting into the cookie dough game, and I'm honestly wondering why those tiny, uncooked morsels weren't introduced to the Frosty sooner.
According to the chain's press release, the new frozen dessert is "packed with cookie dough pieces and brownie batter sauce swirled into Wendy's iconic Frosty base." Of course, you can also choose your own adventure by selecting a vanilla Frosty foundation or doubling down on chocolate with a classic Frosty.
The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is joining an already stout lineup of Fusions and Swirls, a mix-and-match menu that features everything from Oreo and caramel crunch to strawberry swirls and brownies. The new drop is officially available starting April 23 — but there's a caveat. The chain's loyal rewards members were given early access to the dessert as an in-app digital exclusive. I just so happened to be part of the in-crowd and got an early taste, so here's everything you need to know about this sweet newcomer.
Methodology
As a Wendy's rewards member and app user, I was able to order the new Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion straight away on Thursday, April 23 — I also happen to be located in the chain's home city of Columbus, Ohio, so I knew getting my hands on one would be no problem. I picked up both the vanilla and chocolate variations at the drive-thru just as soon as that lunch bell rang at 10:30 (who says you can't have ice cream in the morning?) and immediately took them home to taste.
With each spoonful, I first evaluated the Frostys just for what they are. I took note of the taste and texture of the cookie dough bits and the way they pair with the base and the brownie swirl. I asked myself if it was a dessert I truly like and one that offers a balanced level of sweetness. Then, of course, came the inevitable comparison game. I compared it not only against other Frostys on the menu but also against other cookie dough ice cream treats I've sampled in the past — namely, other well-known desserts like Dairy Queen's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard. Eventually, I came to a conclusion about how the new flavor fares and if it's worth ditching your go-to Frosty order for.
Taste test
The first thing I noticed about both the vanilla and chocolate cups was that there was a decent amount of cookie dough bits scooped in. Wendy's didn't skimp, but it didn't go overboard, either. I found a larger amount on top, but as I dug my way through, there were still plenty of itty-bitty morsels to fill each spoonful. Kudos to you, Wendy's — that's half the battle when it comes to cookie dough treats.
Of course, I also had to try the cookie dough bits on their own, and I was thoroughly impressed. They're small but have a good buttery, sugar-filled flavor and a chewy texture that's closer to homemade than many other edible cookie doughs that I've tried. It may not be on the same level as something like Ben & Jerry's cookie dough — and I didn't see real chocolate chips added in — but for a fast food dessert, it's above expectations.
As for the sauce, it isn't necessarily a dead ringer for brownie batter. But it has a chocolate cookie crumble kind of flavor and consistency to it that makes it a really good match, specifically for the often-overlooked vanilla Frosty. In a scoop with Frosty, sauce, and a cookie dough tidbit (or two), you get a really nice balance of tastes and sweetness. In the chocolate Frosty, however, the brownie-style sauce gets a bit lost in the already cocoa-forward base, making the whole bite lean extra rich rather than nicely layered.
Final thoughts
Honestly, this may be one of the best Frosty drops Wendy's has rolled out. We all thought the Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusion was where the chain hit its peak, but this is on the same level, if not better. Instead of half-baked, this one goes full no-bake with cookie dough and brownie batter, and it's a risk that pays off. The cookie dough bits are quality, and the brownie batter sauce is scrumptious, even if it's not an exact copy of the stuff you would shamelessly lick straight from a mixing bowl.
If I had one note, it's that the vanilla base feels like the more successful formula. It easily competes with DQ's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard, and other treats like it, and gives all its ingredients their own chance to shine without trampling one another. I didn't fully get that from the chocolate version. That unique taste of the original Frosty tramples the sauce, and it ends up being a bit too much for my liking. Chocolate fanatics, on the other hand, will probably gravitate toward it for this exact reason.
Aside from this small critique, both Frostys are well made. That could have something to do with the fact that I got them at Wendy's flagship store right across from its headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. But I would have no hesitation ordering the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion again at any location.
Price and availability
Both Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion variations debuted on Thursday, April 23, for Wendy's loyalty members only. They were made available through the app as a digital exclusive. To become a loyalty member, all diners have to do is download the Wendy's mobile app and create an account. Then voila, you're part of the club. For anyone not on the app, the new Frostys will become available at participating Wendy's locations nationwide on Monday, April 27 — in person and online.
In terms of price, both the chocolate and vanilla versions of the new Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion cost the same. You can purchase a small size for $4.19, a medium for $4.99, and a large for $5.49 (prices based on my location in Columbus, Ohio). These are the same prices that are set for the chain's other Frosty Fusions, though the Frosty Swirls and standard Frostys, which contain no toppings, cost less.