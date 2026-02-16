I Tried Wendy's New Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, And It Packs Even More Girl Scout Cookie Goodness Into Every Bite

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing across the country, and if you're anything like me, you've probably already blown through your first few boxes. In partnership with the Girl Scouts of the USA, Wendy's has also brought back the Thin Mints Frosty for the second year in a row, along with a new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion to take your love of the iconic minty-chocolate cookies and soft serve pairing to the next level.

Wendy's launched a full lineup of Frosty Swirl and Frosty Fusion flavors on the permanent menu in 2025. The regular Swirl flavors include strawberry, caramel, and brownie batter chocolate sauces, paired with your choice of a vanilla or chocolate Frosty. Taking it one step further, the Frosty Fusion flavors include Oreo pieces with the brownie batter chocolate sauce, or crunchy toffee pieces with the sweet caramel sauce, blended into your choice of Frosty base flavors.

The seasonal Thin Mints Frosty Swirl brings back a minty chocolate cookie butter-type sauce, which is also included in the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, along with the addition of actual Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie chunks. Here's what you can expect from the new Frosty Fusion, how it compares to the returning Frosty Swirl, and everything else you need to know about this limited-time Wendy's treat.

