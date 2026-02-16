I Tried Wendy's New Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, And It Packs Even More Girl Scout Cookie Goodness Into Every Bite
Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing across the country, and if you're anything like me, you've probably already blown through your first few boxes. In partnership with the Girl Scouts of the USA, Wendy's has also brought back the Thin Mints Frosty for the second year in a row, along with a new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion to take your love of the iconic minty-chocolate cookies and soft serve pairing to the next level.
Wendy's launched a full lineup of Frosty Swirl and Frosty Fusion flavors on the permanent menu in 2025. The regular Swirl flavors include strawberry, caramel, and brownie batter chocolate sauces, paired with your choice of a vanilla or chocolate Frosty. Taking it one step further, the Frosty Fusion flavors include Oreo pieces with the brownie batter chocolate sauce, or crunchy toffee pieces with the sweet caramel sauce, blended into your choice of Frosty base flavors.
The seasonal Thin Mints Frosty Swirl brings back a minty chocolate cookie butter-type sauce, which is also included in the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, along with the addition of actual Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie chunks. Here's what you can expect from the new Frosty Fusion, how it compares to the returning Frosty Swirl, and everything else you need to know about this limited-time Wendy's treat.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
Ahead of the nationwide launch of the new and returning Frosty flavors, Wendy's invited me to a local restaurant in New York City to get reacquainted with the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and taste the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. The Frosty flavors were made-to-order and presented by Wendy's manager of culinary and innovation, Emily Kessler (who is also a Girl Scout alum and troop leader). I sampled the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion with both the vanilla and chocolate Frosty base flavors, and was given a behind-the-scenes, hands-on demonstration of how the Frosty Fusions are created in the Wendy's kitchen.
As both a Frosty fan and a Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies lover, I based my opinions of the seasonal desserts on how well the special ingredients are incorporated into the Frosty, the overall texture and delivery of the desserts, with special attention to how the new Fusion version of the Thin Mints Frosty compares to the returning Swirl version.
Price and availability
The new Girl Scouts Thin Mints Frosty Fusion and returning Thin Mints Frosty Swirl will officially be available at Wendy's locations nationwide, beginning on February 16. The seasonal Frosty flavors will only be available while supplies last — and considering Girl Scout cookie season ends around the end of March, you probably don't want to wait long to try one.
It's fair to assume that prices for the Thin Mint Frostys will vary based on your location and whether you order in-store or online for delivery. The Frosty Fusions are available in small, medium, and large sizes, and the permanent menu flavors are currently priced at $3.99, $4.49, and $4.89 before tax, respectively, at my local Wendy's location. The regular Frosty Swirl flavors are available in the same sizes and priced from $2.99 to $3.99 before tax at my local Wendy's, regardless of whether you order it with a vanilla or chocolate Frosty base.
Additionally, nutritional information for the seasonal Thin Mints Frosty desserts won't be available until they arrive on menus nationwide, but general nutrition information is available online for reference for the current Frosty Swirl and Fusion flavors. A medium Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl runs about 600 calories, and a medium Oreo Brownie Chocolate Frosty Fusion is about 680 calories. There is no difference in calories between the vanilla and chocolate Frosty base flavors.
First taste: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion
It's not hard to imagine what the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion tastes like, and I'm here to tell you that it's just as delicious, if not more so, than you expect. Everyone from cookies and cream lovers to Frosty aficionados to Girl Scout cookie devotees will find something to love here.
During the demonstration of how the Thin Mint Frosty Fusion is prepared, I learned that each cup gets two swirls of minty chocolate cookie crumb sauce before the cup is filled with your choice of Frosty flavor. Once the frozen dessert is dispensed, two scoops of Thin Mints cookie chunks are added to the top, the lid is attached, and the whole thing takes four pulses and turns under a high-powered stick blender to create the final Thin Mints Frosty Fusion.
You have the option to order the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion with either the chocolate or vanilla Frosty base, and while the chocolate Frosty is relatively mild, there's still a noticeable difference between the two with this particular dessert. The vanilla Frosty base creates a cool and crisp backdrop for the mint chocolate cookie flavors, letting the minty notes shine unobstructed, and adds a milky finish alongside the sauce's chocolate flavors — reminiscent of a black and white shake. On the other hand, the chocolate Frosty base magnifies the chocolate flavors in the sauce and the cookies, making for a richer and sweeter-seeming dessert, with a slightly more subdued (but still very much present) minty flavor overall.
How does it compare to the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl?
Ingredients-wise, the only difference between the Swirl version of the Thin Mints Frosty and the new Fusion version is the addition of actual Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie chunks. Both versions get the minty chocolate cookie crumble sauce treatment, although it's worth noting that the mint chocolate cookie crumble sauce is inspired by Thin Mints cookies, but does not actually contain Thin Mints cookies. The components of Thin Mints cookies were incorporated into the sauce to create the right flavor and saucy consistency for the Frosty. But if you want a Frosty made with actual Girl Scout cookies, you'll have to order the Frosty Fusion version of the flavor.
While the ingredients of the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion and Swirl are mostly the same, the texture of the two desserts is surprisingly different. The Swirl is mostly the same as what you'd expect from a regular Frosty — a light soft serve texture that can be eaten with a spoon, or allowed to get a little melted and sipped through a straw. The Fusion version is noticeably thicker and holds its shape similarly to a concrete frozen custard. The difference in texture is partially due to the addition of Thin Mints cookie bits, and in part to the extra blending step the Frosty goes through to incorporate the cookie pieces throughout the Frosty Fusion.
Final thoughts
After having had the pleasure of tasting the Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Swirl in 2025, I was delighted to see it return to the seasonal menu. The launch coincides with two other limited-time menu additions — the new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap — which are both just as comforting and worth a taste while they're available. With that said, I wasn't entirely sure how the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion could possibly top the returning Swirl, but now that I've tried both, I'd choose the Fusion version every time.
The additional crunch from the crumbled Thin Mints blended into the Frosty, as well as the thicker blended texture, takes the entire dessert to the next level. I may waver between ordering the mintier-tasting version with a vanilla Frosty base or the more indulgent-tasting version with the chocolate Frosty base, but for as long as the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion is on the menu, it will be my only Frosty choice.
And just to make sure you don't miss out on all of the other Girl Scout cookies that you love, over 3,000 Wendy's locations will be hosting Girl Scout booths throughout the remainder of the cookie-selling season, including during the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend from February 20 to 22. Consider this my formal request for Wendy's and the Girl Scouts to create a Caramel deLites/Samoas Frosty Fusion next year, finally making all of my cookie season dreams come true.