Review: Wendy's New Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap And Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger Deliver Big Comfort Food Flavor

Wendy's just dropped two comfort food menu items, and as the bone-chilling winter persists, they couldn't have arrived at a better time. The Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger are offered for a limited time and take inspiration from existing fan-favorite menu items. "Tendys" hit menus at Wendy's in fall 2025, along with six new dipping sauces, including Creamy Ranch sauce. The new Chicken Tender Wrap includes these Tendys for what appears to be a riff on its Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap. Additionally, the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger might not look all that different from your run-of-the-mill bacon cheeseburger, but the newly imagined burger promises to take cheesiness to a whole new level.

So we headed to Wendy's for a taste of the new wrap and burger, to see whether these items were worth ordering. We've got all of the details on the newest menu items, including a look at what's included, when and where you can find them, and what they taste like. These limited-time additions might just be worth braving the cold for.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.