Review: Wendy's New Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap And Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger Deliver Big Comfort Food Flavor
Wendy's just dropped two comfort food menu items, and as the bone-chilling winter persists, they couldn't have arrived at a better time. The Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger are offered for a limited time and take inspiration from existing fan-favorite menu items. "Tendys" hit menus at Wendy's in fall 2025, along with six new dipping sauces, including Creamy Ranch sauce. The new Chicken Tender Wrap includes these Tendys for what appears to be a riff on its Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap. Additionally, the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger might not look all that different from your run-of-the-mill bacon cheeseburger, but the newly imagined burger promises to take cheesiness to a whole new level.
So we headed to Wendy's for a taste of the new wrap and burger, to see whether these items were worth ordering. We've got all of the details on the newest menu items, including a look at what's included, when and where you can find them, and what they taste like. These limited-time additions might just be worth braving the cold for.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
I went to a Wendy's location in New York City to taste the Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger in person ahead of the nationwide rollout. Each of the menu items was freshly "cooked to order" and presented by Wendy's manager of culinary and innovation, Emily Kessler. While the new menu items were provided for tasting by Wendy's, all of the opinions here are entirely my own — a task I was prepared for, having personally tasted an extensive portion of the Wendy's menu, from burgers and chicken menu items to salads and desserts (including its iconic Frostys).
Consideration was given based on how the new offerings compare to the existing menu items, as well as their individual merits. I took a look at the portion sizes, the abundance of ingredients (or lack thereof), overall flavor, texture, and delivery of each item. And ultimately, I considered whether or not I'd order these items again on my own.
Price and availability
Both the Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger will be available at Wendy's locations nationwide, beginning on February 16. Each of the new menu items will be available for a limited time, though there is no definite date for when their tenure will end. Since these items are not particularly seasonal, nor are they tied to any specific promotions, there's a chance they may stay on the menu for as long as their popularity lasts.
Prices for each of the new menu items will vary based on location and whether you're ordering in person or for delivery. While the official prices for each of the items will not be available until they hit menus on February 16, I took a look at similar menu items for an idea of what to expect. The average price for the Grilled Chicken Wrap is about $6, and the price of an individual Big Bacon Classic is around $4 per burger. Substitutions and customizations for each will be available through the Wendy's app and may include additional charges.
Nutrition information will also be available once the wrap and burger are available, but general nutrition information is available through the Wendy's website, which includes most of the ingredients listed for the new menu items.
Tast test: Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap
The Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is constructed with pieces of herb-marinated grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, and creamy ranch sauce, all rolled up in a large tortilla. The Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap is essentially the same, but swaps out the grilled chicken for two crispy all-white meat chicken tenders — the same tenders that are currently available on the menu as a standalone item.
The fried chicken tenders are nice and warm inside the wrap, melting the shredded cheese just enough to make it stretchy. The crispy chicken tenders and lettuce provide a nice crunch that balances the creamy ranch and slightly melted cheese, giving the updated wrap a little more textural variety than the grilled chicken. The tenders are also more fulfilling and substantial than the grilled chicken.
While the Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap is tasty as it is, it's a relatively simple wrap without many frills. It would be nice to be able to add fixings, like tomato, onion, or even pickles, but those requests will likely have to be made in person at your local Wendy's restaurant.
Taste test: Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger
At first glance, I wasn't quite sure if the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger would be anything special. The visible lack of toppings threw me off, although the promise of an extra cheesy burger certainly held my attention. Constructed with a single ¼-pound beef patty and three strips of applewood-smoked bacon on a premium toasted bun, this bacon cheeseburger includes both American cheese and "ooey-gooey cheddar cheese sauce." It took just one bite to win me over.
Even for cheese lovers like myself, it's possible to have too much cheese on a burger, especially if it's a single patty. But the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger manages to amp up the cheesiness without overpowering the burger. Wendy's cheddar cheese sauce isn't new by a long shot. It's been a regular component of the restaurant's iconic baked potatoes, as well as an add-on topping for its the fries. After tasting it on the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger, I was left wondering why this sandwich hasn't ever been offered before.
With that said, this burger is truly all about the cheese, and while it includes bacon, no other toppings are included. It's likely that you'll be able to customize the sandwich with additional toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise, but those options aren't automatically included.
Final thoughts
Both the Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger are easy-to-enjoy options that will certainly appeal to Wendy's fans everywhere. The influx of chicken and snack wraps available over the last several years has made for pretty fierce competition among fast food chains. Compared to many of the other wraps on the market, the Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap skews more toward an actual meal than a snack, although you may still want to make it a combo if you're particularly hungry. The chicken tenders also help pack in a little more flavor than the grilled chicken option on the Wendy's menu.
The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger is simple in execution, but absolutely delivers on its cheesy promises. Is it the healthiest option on the menu? Probably not. But that won't stop me from enjoying it when a quick and cheesy comfort craving hits. I enjoyed it so much that I'll likely choose it over the Baconator for as long as it's an option on the menu.
Even though both the Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger are limited-time offerings, it's possible that they will become permanent features on the menu. And even if they eventually come off the menu, it might be possible to reconstruct them on your own, or order them from the secret menu.