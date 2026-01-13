How To Recreate Wendy's Cheesy Baked Potatoes At Home Using Common Ingredients

The first thing you have to do is remember that fast food is designed to be just that — fast, cheap, and convenient. To keep costs down, recipes and ingredients are intended to be whipped up in bulk, frozen, reheated, and assembled quickly and easily, which also means they must be as shelf-stable as possible.

In the case of shredded cheese or milk, proper refrigeration is all that's required, but once you've melted and emulsified that cheese, you need something to stabilize it; otherwise, it can quickly turn into a gloppy mess. That's why Wendy's cheese sauce employs a list of thickeners in the form of starches (modified corn starch and Konjac—a Japanese tuber akin to potato used for its starch), emulsifiers (whey protein concentrate), and stabilizers (xanthan gum, soy lecithin) intended to keep your cheese sauce creamy smooth.

The other odd-sounding ingredients in the cheese sauce are easily resolved by using a bit of tomato paste, paprika, and onion powder in their place. The biggest hack of all — citric acid. You can find citric acid on Amazon, but you can also substitute it with lemon juice and baking soda. This dynamic duo works together to create a DIY citric acid that will take your cheese sauce from lumpsville to silky town. And that's it, bake some potatoes, whip up your cheese sauce using a combo of that cheese, milk, corn starch, and substitute ingredients, and grate some fresh cheddar for the top. Let the cravings begin!