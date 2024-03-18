The 2 Key Ingredients You Need For A Velvety Cheese Dip

Unlike the chewy and pullable consistency of melted cheese in iconic foods like grilled cheese sandwiches or pizza, the distinguishing characteristic of a cheese dip is its velvety smooth and fluid gooeyness. The two ingredients responsible for this luscious texture are lemon juice and baking soda.

A common duo in both cleaning and baking, baking soda and lemon juice react with each other to create a bubbly compound that helps baked goods rise and removes rust from drain pipes. The two ingredients also serve as an emulsifier and binding agent for cheese. The compound that baking soda and lemon juice create is known as sodium citrate, which is also a key ingredient in processed cheeses like Velveeta or American cheese singles. Sodium citrate breaks down the calcium in cheese's rigid network of casein proteins, which relaxes the proteins enough to aid in a more complete and uniform emulsification of its fats and water-soluble components during the melting process. The result: a super-smooth sauce.

While you can buy sodium citrate as a premixed ingredient, baking soda and lemon or lime juice are just as effective and a lot more budget-friendly. Plus, you don't have to worry about ruining the rich creamy savoriness of your cheese dip with a harsh citrus tang because the baking soda effectively neutralizes lemon juice's acidic flavor.