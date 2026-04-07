Review: Starbucks' New Mango Strawberry Refreshers Deliver Sweetness More Than Mango, But That's Okay
You have to hand it to Starbucks. The company is nothing if not creative, constantly rolling out new drinks and exciting new flavors to try. Of course, way back when, these innovations typically revolved around hot cups of roasted Java. But nowadays, there's no limit to the kind of sips you can enjoy at the global chain, from lemonade and matcha to protein drinks and blended delights. Among them all, Starbucks is even credited with inventing an entirely new kind of beverage, known as Refreshers.
Starbucks Refreshers were first introduced in 2012 with the intent to give customers a new, less calorie-dense way to caffeinate with green coffee extract rather than traditional coffee. Infused with fruit juices and even real pieces of freeze-dried fruit, the drinks quickly took off. We simply can't seem to get enough of those bright drinks that now come in an entire rainbow of colors and tastes, and now, as of April 2026, the Refreshers' relentless popularity has spurred three new installments.
Starbucks has declared spring 2026 to be mango strawberry season, rolling out a trio of new Refreshers: the Mango Strawberry Refresher, Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher, and Mango Dream Coconutmilk Refresher — all of which can also be ordered in "Energy" versions for an extra caffeine kick. I gave all three new flavors a try to see if they further fuel the Refresher obsession ... or simply blend into the ever-growing lineup.
Methodology
I picked up all three of the new Mango Strawberry Refreshers as soon as they hit locations on April 7, hoping to get an early read on the fresh flavors. I also bought and tried the Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher alongside its regular version. And, after going sip for sip, I didn't pick up on any noticeable differences in flavor. So, I decided to focus this taste test on the standard Refreshers only.
As I tried each one, I took a closer look at its ingredients, sugar levels, and caffeine levels. But from there, it was all about taste. I evaluated the sweetness in each cup, how the fruity flavors worked together, and how each drink differed from the other releases. Naturally, I also compared them with other current and previous Refreshers flavors and eventually landed at a final verdict about the latest trio.
Taste test: Mango Strawberry Refresher
If you like the Starbucks Strawberry Açaí Refresher, you'll like this one, too; it actually starts with that same Strawberry Açaí Refresher base. It's the simplest of the new lineup, combining the flavors of mango and strawberry, which are shaken together with ice and topped with real strawberry bits (although I think a few bits of dragon fruit made their way into my drink as well). It came on strong with notes of strawberry first, and then the taste of mango caught up later. I think the name should be altered slightly from "Mango Strawberry" to "Strawberry Mango" because that's more fitting for the experience.
There's no doubt this is a sweet beverage — just my tall cup contained 20 grams of sugar. But it's more of a fresh sweetness than a syrupy one. I even felt like it could have had some kind of green tea base, infused with real fruit juices. As for caffeine, the drink ranges from 25 milligrams for a tall size to up to 100 milligrams in a trenta. You can also opt to go caffeine-free, though, and if you go for the Energy version, those numbers are upped to 110 to 190 milligrams.
Taste test: Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher
I fully expected the Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher to come in a slightly lighter shade than the standard Mango Strawberry. But it showed up in an identical deep magenta hue — even the rogue dragon fruit pieces were back.
The only difference between the beverages is that this one layers lemonade on top of the strawberry açaí base and mango syrup. The result is what feels like a textbook strawberry lemonade with a mango twist. This seems like it could be the quintessential drink of the summer: It's fun. It's bright. It's light. But at the same time, I think I preferred the non-lemonade variety more. Now competing with the taste of both strawberry and lemon, the mango is even less defined, and overall, the juicy sweetness is more washed out here than it was in the first drink (even though this one actually contains more sugar). It's almost as though there are too many flavors competing with each other, so it turns into more of a generic fruit medley. You have less punch, and it also leaves you with a bit of citrus sourness in the aftertaste.
In terms of caffeine, the Lemonade Refresher offers the same amounts as the standard Refresher per size. Both no-caffeine and Energy iterations are also available.
Taste test: Mango Dream
Last up, we have the Mango Dream, which lands in the Coconutmilk Refresher category alongside icons like the Pink Drink and Dragon Drink. It takes those same strawberry and mango flavors and shakes them up with creamy coconut milk and ice. I'll be the first to admit it looks like an absolutely scrumptious, sippable treat in a pale peachy shade, and it's garnished with a sprinkle of strawberry fragments (no dragon fruit this time).
It doesn't just look the part, though. It backs it up by being pretty darn tasty — perhaps my favorite new Refresher yet. The Mango Dream reminds me of one of those fruity cocktails you would order at a swim-up bar. It's milky, and the tropical taste of coconut pairs really well with the mango flavor. The taste of strawberry is still strong, but mango comes out more and more as you continue to sip. It's sweet but never feels cloying, and it even leans a little floral in some swigs.
Caffeine levels are the same here once again, at 25 milligrams for a tall, 50 milligrams for a grande, 75 milligrams for a venti, and 100 milligrams for a trenta. As far as sugar levels go, the Mango Dream actually lands in between the Mango Strawberry Refresher and the Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher.
Final verdict
It's easy to see that Starbucks didn't venture too far outside its wheelhouse to create these new Refreshers; the chain is strictly borrowing from other established flavors. Each new mango strawberry drink starts with that familiar Strawberry Açaí Refresher base. Then, staff layer in pumps of mango syrup to differentiate them — though mango is nothing new at the coffeehouse, either.
This new trio of fruity beverages is nothing groundbreaking, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth a try — the classic and coconut milk recipes more so than the lemonade version. Although it could benefit from more of that buttery sweet mango flavor, I would label the standard Mango Strawberry Refresher as a win with its fresh tastes and springy vibe. If you're looking for more of that full-on mango taste, though, I would go with the milky, tropical-washed Mango Dream. And if you're looking for a little extra buzz, the new Energy options will give you a similar flavor experience, just at a higher dose of caffeine.
Price and availability
All three new Refreshers were launched nationwide on April 7 as permanent additions to the lineup. Yes, you heard that right. These aren't just seasonal passersby that will leave us when the weather starts to change. The mango strawberry flavors are here to stay, joining other year-round favorites like the Strawberry Açaí and the Mango Dragonfruit.
You can find the entire lot of Mango Strawberry Refreshers — both normal and "Energy" — in classic Starbucks sizes, including tall, grande, venti, and a 30-ounce trenta. Prices vary depending on drink type, and the energy drinks will run you a bit more. For example, a grande size of the Mango Strawberry Refresher costs $4.95 at my local coffeehouse, while the energy version is listed at $5.75. Similarly, grande sizes of both the Mango Strawberry Lemonade and Mango Dream cost $5.25, and their energy counterparts ring up at $5.95. It's always best to check with your nearest location for exact prices, as they can also vary depending on your region.