Review: Starbucks' New Mango Strawberry Refreshers Deliver Sweetness More Than Mango, But That's Okay

You have to hand it to Starbucks. The company is nothing if not creative, constantly rolling out new drinks and exciting new flavors to try. Of course, way back when, these innovations typically revolved around hot cups of roasted Java. But nowadays, there's no limit to the kind of sips you can enjoy at the global chain, from lemonade and matcha to protein drinks and blended delights. Among them all, Starbucks is even credited with inventing an entirely new kind of beverage, known as Refreshers.

Starbucks Refreshers were first introduced in 2012 with the intent to give customers a new, less calorie-dense way to caffeinate with green coffee extract rather than traditional coffee. Infused with fruit juices and even real pieces of freeze-dried fruit, the drinks quickly took off. We simply can't seem to get enough of those bright drinks that now come in an entire rainbow of colors and tastes, and now, as of April 2026, the Refreshers' relentless popularity has spurred three new installments.

Starbucks has declared spring 2026 to be mango strawberry season, rolling out a trio of new Refreshers: the Mango Strawberry Refresher, Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher, and Mango Dream Coconutmilk Refresher — all of which can also be ordered in "Energy" versions for an extra caffeine kick. I gave all three new flavors a try to see if they further fuel the Refresher obsession ... or simply blend into the ever-growing lineup.