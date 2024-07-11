Can You Order A Strawberry Açaí Refresher Without Lemonade At Starbucks?

As its name suggests, lemonade is a key ingredient in Starbucks' Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher. But the coffee chain offers plenty of customizations, including granting customers the ability to come up with their own secret menu Refresher creations, and this strawberry Refresher is no exception. So, if you want your drink without lemonade, you can order it that way — and you're not the only one. But let's dive into what you'll get instead.

The Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher has three primary components that are customizable through the app: strawberry scoops (aka freeze-dried strawberries), lemonade, and ice. So, if you take away the lemonade, your barista will generally use another liquid instead — and, according to baristas on Reddit, the alternative is often water. That basically leaves you with ... water that's lightly flavored with freeze-dried fruit.

However, it's possible to sub in extra strawberry açaí base, as this is just water with flavorings like sugar and white grape juice concentrate (ingredients that once led to a lawsuit over the potential lack of real fruit in Starbucks' Refresher drinks). But your barista won't know right off the bat if that's what you're looking for (and some may just leave extra room or add more ice to your cup), so you'll want to make sure to tell them.