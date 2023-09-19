Starbucks Will Face A Lawsuit For Lack Of Real Fruit In Refreshers Drinks

For its part, Starbucks issued a statement refuting the claims. "The allegations in the complaint are inaccurate and without merit," the statement reads. "We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims."

In an effort to have the charges dismissed, the coffee chain claimed that the names of its products are meant to describe flavors and not actual ingredients. Reasonable customers, it argued, should not be confused by the way it has positioned the Refreshers drinks. Further, Starbucks claimed that customers who had questions about the contents of the drinks could have asked a barista about what goes into them.

But U.S. District Judge John Cronan, who presided over the hearing, wasn't moved by Starbucks' arguments, reportedly stating, "Nothing before the court indicates that 'mango,' 'passionfruit,' and 'açaí' are terms that typically are understood to represent a flavor without also representing that ingredient." Other drinks on Starbucks' menu, he noted, actually contain the ingredients that are listed as flavors, such as honey and mint. Judge Cronan did, however, throw out two of the 11 claims brought against the company, one for intentionally defrauding customers and the other for unjust enrichment.