Which Starbucks Drink Has The Most Protein?

For many, Starbucks is a daily ritual, the start to their morning, and, sometimes, the first thing to hit their stomachs at the top of a long day. But it's no secret that coffee on an empty stomach can lead to some digestive discomfort, anxious jitters, and increased heartrate. Incorporating a little protein into your morning routine can help mitigate these negative effects and may even curb cravings throughout the day. So, while we'll never tell you to put down your daily coffee for good, it could be worth it to swap out your go-to morning beverage every now and again for the highest-protein drink on the Starbucks menu: the Caffé Mocha with 2% milk in the venti size.

The venti Mocha comes in at 18 grams of protein. The only thing to be mindful of when consuming 20 ounces of steaming chocolate goodness would be the 45 grams of sugar that it comes with. It certainly is on the sweet side for a morning beverage, so if you want to cap the sugar content a bit while still getting a decent dose of protein, try the venti Flat White with whole milk, which has 15 grams of protein and 22 grams of sugar. In case you've never heard of it, a Flat White is a little different than a Latte.