Review: Taco Bell Makes 'Dusted' And 'Dirty' Words I Actually Want To See On A Menu

If there's one thing that never changes about Taco Bell, it's that things are always changing at Taco Bell. The beloved fast food chain has earned a solid reputation among fans for constantly updating its offerings in ways that always seem to grab our attention while still staying affordable. Of course, things are no different this season as Taco Bell debuts some exciting new items — and even treats long-time supporters to a throwback favorite.

Starting April 16, the restaurant is rolling out the Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Zab's Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries for the first time, bringing even more spice and special sauces to the menu. On top of that, the chain is also bringing a viral soda upgrade trend to locations with its Dirty Sips drinks, and revisiting a fan favorite classic with the return of the Triple Double Crunchwrap. I was lucky enough to get invited to a Taco Bell Cantina location in Manhattan to be one of the very first to try these items before they went live this week. As usual, I found something I enjoyed with each of the new additions, and was mostly pleasantly surprised by how things went. Here's what I thought of each product and what you can expect when you order them for yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.