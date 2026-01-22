Taco Bell's New Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Is The Creamy, Spicy Dip Your Nuggets Need

Taco Bell is skilled at always staying at the forefront of everyone's fast food habits. Just when the cult-classic chain starts fading out of the spotlight, it does something bold enough to pique the curiosity of its loyal fan base. Simply put, Taco Bell is no stranger to going viral, and lately, it's been making waves in the fast food community with something it's always ahead of the curve on: sauce.

It started with a mash-up of Frank's RedHot and Taco Bell's famous Diablo Sauce. I had the pleasure of getting a taste of this spicy collab on launch day, and I'd be lying if I said it wasn't one of the better fast food collaborations that I've had the pleasure of drizzling over a taco. Now, Taco Bell is at it again, with another spicy sauce mash-up that features fan-favorite Diablo. This time, it's going the creamy route, with the king of ranch: Hidden Valley.

Taco Bell's Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce combines the two iconic condiments into one dip-ready packet. The sauce is timed perfectly with the return of the chain's nuggets, but I don't think anyone would fault you for slathering a burrito or dunking a quesadilla when it comes time to give this unique duo a try. I got my hands on the new sauce, plus some hot and fresh chicken nuggets for dunking, so I can divulge whether this sauce marriage is worthy of viral status, or if the two legendary condiments are better off as friends.