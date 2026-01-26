The 10 Best New Fast Food Items Of January 2026
2026 is starting off with a bang in the fast food world. Some chains are bringing back twists on old favorites, some have decided to make secret menus not so secret, and others are just innovating like never before. Not everything can be a winner, but there are definitely a few items worth taking a second look at if you're near a drive-thru and feeling hungry.
If January is any indication, spicy flavors will be a major trend for the rest of the year. Not that spicy options haven't been popular in the past. It seems like Nashville Hot, ghost peppers, and jalapeños are everywhere. It doesn't look like the heat is going away anytime soon, and you'll find some of those familiar flavors on the list. Not everything new is spicy, but there's enough out there to satisfy your cravings if you want your fast food to have a kick.
For everyone else, there are spins on classics and some flavor combinations that, while not the most daring, are certainly not the same old-same old. If you're looking for a little adventure in the fast food world, January has you covered. Most of the major players are here, and Taco Bell is coming in strong with a few new offerings. There aren't a lot of major shakeups in the world of burgers, but chicken has a few showings, and there's even a frosty treat for those who have a sweet tooth.
Hidden Valley Ranch Diablo Sauce at Taco Bell
Tasting Table has already reviewed Taco Bell's Hidden Valley Ranch Diablo sauce, so we can offer a confident recommendation along with a heads-up. The new sauce, released with Taco Bell's crispy chicken nuggets, is a creamy blend of their classic hot Diablo Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch. The result is a balanced and tasty combination of smoky heat and tangy ranch that marries incredibly well. We think this one's a winner.
Burger King's Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper
Burger King's Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper features a 4.4-ounce burger patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, onion rings, bacon, and a peppercorn aioli. It is a guest-inspired creation from their Whopper By You promotion. Members of their perks program can custom-create Whoppers for a chance to have their creation added to the menu. Previous winners included the BBQ Brisket Whopper and the Crispy Onion Whopper.
Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu
In 2024, Taco Bell introduced Luxe Cravings boxes and then upgraded them in 2025. The boxes, at three price points, offered customers a variety of menu favorites. For 2026, the chain is busting out the Luxe Value Menu.
Tasting Table already reviewed the Luxe Value Menu, and we were suitably impressed. The menu includes five classic items plus five brand new ones, all for $3 or less. New items include Mini Taco Salad, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, and Salted Caramel Churros.
Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sodas
Chick-fil-A's frosted sodas have been a secret menu hack for a while. The chain finally decided to make frosted sodas and floats a permanent menu addition as part of its 80th anniversary celebration. Both drinks are made with Chick-fil-A's Icedream soft serve vanilla ice cream. The Frosted Sodas are blended with the soda on tap, like Dr. Pepper, Hi-C Orange, or Sprite. You can pick diet options if you want. The floats are essentially the same but layered, not blended.
Whataburger's Big Ranch Wrap
Though they're not as popular as burgers, wraps are still a standard menu item at many burger places. Whataburger rolled out the Big Ranch Wrap for 2026, featuring a crispy chicken strip, lettuce, tomato, a buttermilk ranch sauce, and American cheese. The wrap alone is $3, or you can make it a meal for $2.49 more. It's nearly identical to the McDonald's Ranch Snack Wrap. Shots fired by Whataburger.
Dairy Queen's Parmesan Garlic Chicken Strips
Sticking with chicken, Dairy Queen is making its Parmesan Garlic Chicken Strips a permanent part of the menu. They debuted in 2024 and were a hit with fans. You can order a four or six-piece with a side, Texas toast, and dipping sauce. The chicken itself is breaded and deep-fried, then tossed in the creamy and somewhat messy sauce. Think of them like boneless chicken wings.
Panera's Asiago Everything Bagels
Tasting Table recently reviewed Panera Bread's new Bagel Stacks breakfast sandwiches. Each breakfast sandwich had some highlights, but the real standout here is not the sandwiches so much as the Asiago Everything bagel they're served on. It is another new addition to the chain's menu. It takes everything you like about, well, everything, and then adds Asiago cheese. Can you go wrong with everything plus cheese? Not really.
McDonald's Hot Honey
McDonald's is playing it a little bit cool and hot with its new menu items. No really new and innovative items here. Instead, the chain rolled out hot honey and applied it in five ways to more familiar choices. In addition to Hot Honey dip for McNuggets, there's a Hot Honey McCrispy sandwich, a Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit, a Bacon McCrispy Sandwich, and a Hot Honey Snack Wrap.
Jersey Mike's Hot Italian sub
Jersey Mike's is taking a big swing in 2026 with the addition of its first hot Italian sub on the menu. Mostly known for its fresh ingredients, the hot Italian sub features hand-chopped ham, salami, and pepperoni that are heated right on a grill before serving. Onions, lettuce, tomato, and Jersey Mike's Chopped Pepper Relish round out the ingredients with some melted provolone to bind them all together.
Taco John's Stuffed Grilled Tacos
Though without as much fanfare as the new Taco Bell menu items, Taco John's is holding its own with new Grilled Stuffed Tacos. Two new flavors have been added for 2026. Spicy Chicken includes Super Hot sauce, Chipotle Lime sauce, and pickled jalapeños. Guacamole Ranch features guacamole, ranch dressing, and lettuce alongside ground beef. Both include a crispy tortilla wrapped in a grilled, soft flour tortilla stuffed with nacho cheese and a four-cheese blend.