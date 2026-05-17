The 13 Best $1 Walmart Items To Stock In Your Kitchen
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Groceries are expensive, and the price increases aren't showing many signs of yielding. Most of us are looking for ways to cut down on the monthly grocery bill, opting to shop at stores known for great deals, particularly when it comes to their in-store brands. Walmart offers its customers many money-saving tips for cheaper shopping trips, such as a wide lineup of items that cost less than a dollar.
While some of the dollar-priced items at Walmart do come from name brands, like these hot dogs that can feed 8 for only a buck, this list specifically focuses on picks that are exclusive to Walmart and can't be found elsewhere. Shopping private brands is an easy way to lower your grocery bill without compromising on quality, as many brand products are made by big companies that manufacture for the name brands. That means that you're getting the same product for a better deal.
For instance, there are at least 10 popular brands hiding behind Walmart's Great Value products. Thus, we put together a selection of 13 Walmart-branded items that cost $1 or less, focusing on tasty and versatile picks that can stand on their own or become an affordable addition to a larger meal.
Lemon Pepper Chunk Light Tuna
Tuna is a fantastic source of protein that can boost the nutrition of any meal but Great Value Lemon Pepper Chunk Light Tuna can also boost the flavor for just $0.88 a pouch. If regular canned tuna is too bland for you, try this sharp, citrusy pick the next time you're making tuna lettuce wraps. Other flavors, like Herb and Garlic, Hot Buffalo Style, Ranch, Tomato Basil, and Sweet & Spicy, are also available at less than a dollar.
Freshness Guaranteed Mini Apple Pie
Craving apple pie but don't feel like a whole dish? Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Mini Apple Pie comes to the rescue. It's currently $0.75 on Rollback, but even at its regular $0.92 price, it's a great deal. Walmart's selection of $1 mini pies is quite abundant, with options in Lemon, Chocolate Creme, Strawberry Creme, Chocolate Eclair, Pumpkin, S'mores, Pecan, and many other flavors also available.
Vienna Sausage
There are so many creative ways to use canned Vienna sausages, which is why they're a great item to always keep stocked in your pantry. The Great Value Vienna Sausage is gluten-free, made with a blend of chicken, beef, and pork, and stored in chicken broth for peak flavor. At $0.76 per can, it's cheaper than any of the name brands.
Classic Roast Instant Coffee
Are you still spending upwards of $5 on your daily cup of coffee? There's nothing wrong with treating yourself to Starbucks every now and then, but if you're on a tight budget, spending $0.88 on a week's worth of joe is a much better deal, With seven coffee pouches to its name that's the price of one box of Great Value Classic Roast Instant Coffee.
Brown Gravy Mix
Meat and potatoes don't hit the same without good gravy. One pack of Great Value Brown Gravy Mix costs $0.48, requiring only a quick cold water mix to create the tasty sauce. If the standard gravy isn't your ideal choice, Walmart carries other options too, such as Country Peppered, Chicken, Turkey, and Au Jus — all of which cost under a dollar and would pair great with this 3-ingredient Italian mashed potatoes recipe.
Sam's Cola Soda
Store-brand colas can be a far cry from the original Coke, but there's something about Walmart's Sam's Cola Soda that has the shoppers hooked. With over eight thousand five-star reviews online, one shopper notes that "Sam's cola tastes almost identical to the most popular and a lot more expensive soda!" Two liters will only set you back $1, which is $1.97 cheaper than the original Coca-Cola.
Oats and Honey Granola
Granola makes a simple and nutritious breakfast, but it's not the easiest to eat on the go — unless, of course, you're shopping at Walmart. The Great Value Oats and Honey Granola (or French Vanilla Almond Granola) comes in a single-serve cup for only $1. These convenient cups can be stocked at the office or in your car for a quick meal when you need some fuel.
Peach Gelatin Dessert
Gelatin desserts may not be as popular today as they were in the 1950s, but they still offer a certain nostalgic charm. At Walmart, a single pack of Great Value Sugar Free Peach Gelatin Dessert costs $0.98 and can be enjoyed as a standalone dessert or used in any recipe that calls for flavored gelatin. Not a fan of peach flavor? Walmart also carries strawberry, pineapple, cherry, raspberry, orange, lemon, and lime.
Alfredo-Style Pasta and Sauce
The original Italian recipe for Alfredo sauce is much simpler than the cream-forward American version, which is why fettuccine Alfredo is not actually popular in Italy. It is, however, massively popular in the U.S., so the next time you're craving this creamy comfort meal, Walmart's $1 Great Value Alfredo-Style Pasta and Sauce is a great deal. It comes in a shelf-stable pouch, so you can always keep a few in the pantry.
Onion Recipe Soup & Dip Mix
We love versatile food items that go beyond single use, bringing the most value for your hard cash. One such example is the Great Value Onion Recipe Soup & Dip Mix, which can be turned into a tasty cold dip or a comforting hot soup for just $0.98. For the soup, add water and heat on the stovetop or in the microwave; for the dip, mix with sour cream and put in the fridge for two hours.
Roasted Garlic Complete Potatoes
Mashed potatoes taste supreme when made from scratch, but gosh, can they be a lot of work! Great Value Roasted Garlic Complete Potatoes are a convenient alternative that only costs $1 and is ready in four minutes. You can also give other (equally affordable) versions of Complete Potatoes a try, such as Deluxe Baked, Buttery, and Four Cheese.
Red Enchilada Sauce
Enchilada sauce needs to have a permanent place in your pantry, even if you're not planning to make actual enchiladas. There are at least 14 delicious ways to use canned enchilada sauce — spread it on pizza, use it as a dip, serve it with eggs. Since a 10-ounce can of mild Great Value Red Enchilada Sauce (or the Green Chile Enchilada Sauce) only costs $1, you can try a few of them out.
Canned Hot Diced Jalapeño Peppers
Ever had a meal that just wasn't hitting quite right and you knew that a kick of heat would fix it right away? Great Value Canned Hot Diced Jalapeño Peppers are a great thing to have on hand for such occasions, and they're only selling for $0.88 per can. Put them in grilled cheese, bake them inside a sourdough loaf, or let them shine in any of our 18 burrito recipes.