The 13 Best $1 Walmart Items To Stock In Your Kitchen

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Groceries are expensive, and the price increases aren't showing many signs of yielding. Most of us are looking for ways to cut down on the monthly grocery bill, opting to shop at stores known for great deals, particularly when it comes to their in-store brands. Walmart offers its customers many money-saving tips for cheaper shopping trips, such as a wide lineup of items that cost less than a dollar.

While some of the dollar-priced items at Walmart do come from name brands, like these hot dogs that can feed 8 for only a buck, this list specifically focuses on picks that are exclusive to Walmart and can't be found elsewhere. Shopping private brands is an easy way to lower your grocery bill without compromising on quality, as many brand products are made by big companies that manufacture for the name brands. That means that you're getting the same product for a better deal.

For instance, there are at least 10 popular brands hiding behind Walmart's Great Value products. Thus, we put together a selection of 13 Walmart-branded items that cost $1 or less, focusing on tasty and versatile picks that can stand on their own or become an affordable addition to a larger meal.