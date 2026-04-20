The Walmart Hot Dogs That Can Feed 8 People For Only A Buck

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Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or simply looking for a quick and convenient snack, hot dogs are reliable, affordable, and endlessly customizable. With a simple pack of franks, you can try just about any hot dog variation imaginable. The next time you're shopping at Walmart, be sure to pick up an eight-pack of Bar S Classic Fully Cooked Franks. For right around a dollar, these hot dogs are the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

Made primarily of chicken with pork added and trace amounts of beef, these fully-cooked hot dogs bring the flavor at a favorable price compared to all-beef or beef and pork versions. Though the Bar S brand isn't mentioned in Tasting Table's rankings of grocery store hot dog brands, positive customer reviews certainly uplift this value variety. One customer on the Walmart product page shares, "Bar S Classic Franks are a staple in our house — quick, easy, and always satisfying. They have that classic hot dog flavor my family loves, and they're perfect for busy nights when I need to make something fast. I've grilled them, boiled them, and even just microwaved them, and they always come out tasting great. For the price, you really can't beat them."

Another says, "Went with the cheaper hot dogs to fit my budget. Everyone loved them and we continue to purchase these instead of the more expensive brands." The great taste and texture, coupled with an accessible price, mean you can spend less to feed more people and even get creative with your hot dog-based dishes.