The Popular BBQ Food That Unexpectedly Works As A Baked Potato Topping

A fluffy baked potato is filled with nutrients that can round out your meal as a complementary side dish or be transformed into a full entree in itself. With so many toppings to choose from that far exceed the popular trio of butter, chives, and sour cream, it's time to turn your thoughts to a protein-rich staple that's nearly synonymous with barbecues and ball games. Albeit an unexpected topping to level up your baked potato, the humble and hearty hot dog will do wonders to elevate your dish.

Whether chopped up, charred, and tossed in sauce for a simplified version of BBQ burnt ends or housed whole, swapping the spud for a steamed bun, hot dogs as a topping for your baked potato are a unique and useful ingredient. This is an excellent way to bulk up your potatoes with added protein and invites a host of other toppings to create a fully loaded potato. Consider the possibilities of combining a chili dog and baked potato for the ultimate filling meal.

You can use just about any style of hot dogs as a topping for your baked potato. The only limit is your imagination and dietary needs. For example, you can make a wholesome vegetarian or vegan version using a sweet potato topped with black beans and a chopped plant-based frank. With so many options to choose from, you'll never get bored with baked potatoes.