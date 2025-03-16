The Reason Fettuccine Alfredo Is Not Actually Popular In Italy

It's a dream for many to travel to Italy and try the country's delicacies, which of course include loads of pasta dishes. However, when many Americans visit Italy and try to order fettuccine Alfredo, a recipe we all know and love that is popular in restaurants everywhere, they tend to get some strange looks. This is because fettuccine Alfredo doesn't really exist in Italy, or at least by that name in particular. If you order fettuccine al burro, the restaurant will know exactly what you're looking for, but they will serve you a lighter dish of pasta in a buttery cheese sauce. It'll have a similarly rich, cheesy flavor, but it's not exactly what you might have expected. So, don't anticipate finding an even better, authentically Italian version of Olive Garden's Alfredo in Italy, because you'll be out of luck.

The original fettuccine Alfredo recipe, or fettuccine al burro, excludes the American staples of heavy cream and other seasonings, such as pepper and garlic, and is simply a mix of butter and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. The recipe originated in Rome in 1908 from chef Alfredo di Lelio, and it would end up a popular dish at his restaurant, Alfredo alla Scrofa, in 1914 after its opening.