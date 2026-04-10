10 Popular Brands Hiding Behind Walmart's Great Value Products

Since the 1990s, many customers have relied on Walmart's private label, Great Value, for budget-friendly, reliable staples. The line is huge and spans pretty much every category you could think of. Need frozen meals? What about lightbulbs? Low on bottled drinking water? You'll find them all sold under the Great Value name.

But you might be surprised to learn that Walmart doesn't actually produce all of these products on its own. It turns out, it has a fair bit of help from popular brand names. This is good news for budget-hunting shoppers, as sometimes the more expensive branded products on the shelves are made in the same factory using the same processes as the cheaper versions. This, of course, begs the question: Why pay more?

If you're intrigued, we've got the lowdown on a few popular brands behind Walmart's Great Value products below. We won't give away too much before we start, but here's a little spoiler: You might reconsider splashing out on pricier versions of ice cream and butter after you've finished reading.