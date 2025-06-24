The Company Behind Great Value Ice Cream Also Makes Some Of The Biggest Brands In The Freezer Aisle

The only thing better than ice cream on a hot day is when the delicious treat turns out to be a money-saving deal due to smart shopping. That's what you get when you choose Great Value brand ice cream from Walmart.

A frozen sweet treat is the perfect way to relieve a sweet tooth, and some may be surprised to know that the company behind Great Value ice cream also makes some of the most popular brands. Wells Dairy is the company behind Walmart's house brand and has been for nearly 40 years. It also makes Blue Bunny and Halo Top, which The Ferrero Group acquired in 2022. Wells Dairy even owns and manufactures the Bomb Pop brand.

Perhaps that's why ice cream scores high among Great Value brand products that shoppers love to buy. The quality is high, and the price is much lower than other brands produced by the same company — and with many of the same ingredients.