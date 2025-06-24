The Company Behind Great Value Ice Cream Also Makes Some Of The Biggest Brands In The Freezer Aisle
The only thing better than ice cream on a hot day is when the delicious treat turns out to be a money-saving deal due to smart shopping. That's what you get when you choose Great Value brand ice cream from Walmart.
A frozen sweet treat is the perfect way to relieve a sweet tooth, and some may be surprised to know that the company behind Great Value ice cream also makes some of the most popular brands. Wells Dairy is the company behind Walmart's house brand and has been for nearly 40 years. It also makes Blue Bunny and Halo Top, which The Ferrero Group acquired in 2022. Wells Dairy even owns and manufactures the Bomb Pop brand.
Perhaps that's why ice cream scores high among Great Value brand products that shoppers love to buy. The quality is high, and the price is much lower than other brands produced by the same company — and with many of the same ingredients.
What makes Great Value ice cream so good?
Despite its lower price point, a lot goes into making sure your Great Value ice cream is just as delicious as more expensive brands. For starters, it starts with Wells Dairy, located in Le Mars, Iowa, the ice cream capital of the world. The renowned ice cream maker uses local Dykstra Farms fresh milk for its ice cream products.
All the cones and cookies used in Walmart's ice cream products are made by BoDean's Baking Group, which is also local to Wells Dairy. This ensures that everything used in Great Value ice cream is fresh and top-quality. That's just one part of the process involved in making sure this low-price, high-quality ice cream continues to be a favorite among consumers.
Wells Dairy also goes through a process of flavor testing as it works on new flavors and makes sure the tried-and-true standbys still taste their best. That attention to detail is why one particular Great Value ice cream product, in particular, ranks better than similar, higher-priced name brands.