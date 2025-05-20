The Absolute Best Walmart Frozen Dessert Is Cheaper Than Its Competitors
Walmart, like many grocery stores, has a proprietary brand for most packaged products, from condiments to frozen desserts at unbeatable prices. The Great Value brand's frozen desserts include generic versions of all your favorite sweet treats. The absolute best Walmart frozen dessert, according to our ranking, is the Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches.
An upgraded version of the classic ice cream sandwich, Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches swap the cakey chocolate rectangles with round chocolate chip cookies and coat the perimeter of the vanilla ice cream filling with chocolate chips. With a variety of different frozen desserts, we based our ranking on taste and overall flavor. The Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwich not only nailed the taste test, but it also wowed on the textural front. The vanilla ice cream was creamy and decadent, the chocolate chip cookies were soft, fresh, and delicious, and the small chocolate chips provided the perfect crunch and cocoa flavor to balance the vanilla flavoring. The textural contrast of creamy, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream, tender, chewy chocolate chip cookies, and the crunchy frozen chocolate chips was a winning combination.
To top it all off, this Walmart ice cream sandwich is cheaper than competitors like Trader Joe's Sublime ice cream sandwich, which received its own high ranking among Trader Joe's chocolate treats. These Hip Chip ice cream sandwiches are also cheaper at $5.82 for 6 than many of the name-brand cookie sandwiches out there, like Toll House, available for around $12.49 for a box of 7, or M&Ms, which are $5.36 for 4 at Walmart. And a Whole Foods version costs $6.19 for a pack of 4.
More rave reviews for Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
Walmart customers are generally as happy with the taste and texture of Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches as we are. One review said the cookies were "better than Toll House" making them the perfect chipwich and a tasty dessert for every occasion. Another customer compares the cookies to freshly baked Chips Ahoy!; considering we ranked chewy Chips Ahoy! as the best Chips Ahoy! cookie, we'd agree with the comparison. A further review compliments the abundance of mini chocolate chips, both for the crunch and the rich chocolate flavor they bring. Customers also noted that, in addition to the chocolate chips, Hip Chip ice cream sandwiches also have a ring of fudgy chocolate at the center of the ice cream itself.
While Great Value offers vanilla ice cream and break and bake cookie dough to make your own, we have respectively ranked the store-bought ice cream and cookie dough to find they aren't as good as their competitors. They certainly hit the nail on the head with the Hip Chip Ice Cream sandwich, however — it's the perfectly executed, cheap and satisfying frozen dessert from the Great Value brand. If you're a chocoholic in need of more, we ranked the Great Value chocolate ice cream stroopwafel caramel sandwiches as our second favorite.