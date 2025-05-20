The Absolute Best Walmart Frozen Dessert Is Cheaper Than Its Competitors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart, like many grocery stores, has a proprietary brand for most packaged products, from condiments to frozen desserts at unbeatable prices. The Great Value brand's frozen desserts include generic versions of all your favorite sweet treats. The absolute best Walmart frozen dessert, according to our ranking, is the Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches.

An upgraded version of the classic ice cream sandwich, Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches swap the cakey chocolate rectangles with round chocolate chip cookies and coat the perimeter of the vanilla ice cream filling with chocolate chips. With a variety of different frozen desserts, we based our ranking on taste and overall flavor. The Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwich not only nailed the taste test, but it also wowed on the textural front. The vanilla ice cream was creamy and decadent, the chocolate chip cookies were soft, fresh, and delicious, and the small chocolate chips provided the perfect crunch and cocoa flavor to balance the vanilla flavoring. The textural contrast of creamy, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream, tender, chewy chocolate chip cookies, and the crunchy frozen chocolate chips was a winning combination.

To top it all off, this Walmart ice cream sandwich is cheaper than competitors like Trader Joe's Sublime ice cream sandwich, which received its own high ranking among Trader Joe's chocolate treats. These Hip Chip ice cream sandwiches are also cheaper at $5.82 for 6 than many of the name-brand cookie sandwiches out there, like Toll House, available for around $12.49 for a box of 7, or M&Ms, which are $5.36 for 4 at Walmart. And a Whole Foods version costs $6.19 for a pack of 4.