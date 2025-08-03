The Major Baked Goods Brand Behind Walmart's Great Value Bread

Although the ingredients in the product are nearly identical and the manufacturer is the same, the price difference between Great Value bread and Sara Lee bread is significant. Looking at plain, old white bread, a 20-ounce bag of Great Value White Sandwich Bread goes for $1.42 at Walmart, while a 20-ounce bag of Sara Lee Classic White Bread is priced at $2.50. While we ranked Sara Lee's Artesano Bakery Bread as the best white bread, it's a bit more expensive.

According to one Reddit user who worked for an IT company closely connected to the manufacturer, Great Value bread is cheaper than Sara Lee because it's "packaged into cheaper/different bags." The user further explained that employees would "swap the bags in the bread bagging machines to either brand." While there has been no official confirmation of this fact, the different packaging could explain the nearly $1 price difference between the two breads.

Sara Lee is also credited with making Great Value's coffee products and a handful of its coffee cakes. The bakery brand has been crafting baked goods since 1935, when the company's founder, Charles Lubin, purchased a bakery chain. The first cheesecake product was introduced in 1949 (which didn't fare so well on our ranking of frozen store-bought cheesecakes), and the company was renamed Sara Lee, after Lubin's daughter. Nearly 100 years later, it remains a powerhouse in frozen baked goods, packaged baked goods, and, of course, breads.