This Is The Absolute Best White Bread Brand, According To Our Taste Test

When it's time to slap together a sandwich for that trip to the beach, some may disagree about how to choose the right bread for your sandwiches, but the argument is valid. Some people prefer whole wheat with their sliced turkey, others prefer sourdough, while some would rather stick with the original standard for sandwiches– white bread. We sat down to rank white breads from worst to best in terms of flavor and texture, and determined that Sara Lee's Artesano Bakery Bread is the absolute best brand of white bread.

On its own, the slices of bread are surprisingly delicious, with a rich taste that also makes it shine in sandwich form. The slices are super thick, which means you won't have to worry about condiments like mayonnaise making the whole thing too soggy. Even as thick as the slices are, they're extremely soft. We found that the softness didn't impede the overall structure of the sandwich and, if anything, assisted it. Plus, aesthetics-wise, the Sara Lee brand took the extra step to flour-dust this bread's crust, further solidifying its spot as our number-one-ranked white bread.