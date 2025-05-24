This Is The Absolute Best White Bread Brand, According To Our Taste Test
When it's time to slap together a sandwich for that trip to the beach, some may disagree about how to choose the right bread for your sandwiches, but the argument is valid. Some people prefer whole wheat with their sliced turkey, others prefer sourdough, while some would rather stick with the original standard for sandwiches– white bread. We sat down to rank white breads from worst to best in terms of flavor and texture, and determined that Sara Lee's Artesano Bakery Bread is the absolute best brand of white bread.
On its own, the slices of bread are surprisingly delicious, with a rich taste that also makes it shine in sandwich form. The slices are super thick, which means you won't have to worry about condiments like mayonnaise making the whole thing too soggy. Even as thick as the slices are, they're extremely soft. We found that the softness didn't impede the overall structure of the sandwich and, if anything, assisted it. Plus, aesthetics-wise, the Sara Lee brand took the extra step to flour-dust this bread's crust, further solidifying its spot as our number-one-ranked white bread.
Sara Lee's Artesano Bakery Bread reached $1 billion in retail sales in under a decade
Sara Lee's Artesano Bakery Bread is made with "a mouthwateringly soft texture" and a "rich flavor and distinctly creamy character," according to the brand's website. The brand doesn't use artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup in its bread, which is something it prides itself on. It was created over 70 years ago as a small bakery by founder Charles Lubin, but now creates its bread through Bimbo Bakeries USA, which operates 55 bakeries across the country.
The Sara Lee brand may have been producing classic breads for over seven decades, but its Artesano line wasn't released until April 2016 in honor of National Grilled Cheese Month. It was the brand's first venture into a bakery-inspired item, with frosted packaging meant to mimic the effect of steaming, hot bread in a fresh bag. Although Sara Lee's original Artesano Bakery Bread ranked as our favorite, the brand also makes a variety of other white breads, such as Sara Lee White Bread with Veggies.
According to a report from Bimbo Bakeries, the Artesano bread line has contributed to the Sara Lee brand reaching over $1 billion in retail sales. Turns out, the Artesano Bakery Bread isn't just good — it's the best.