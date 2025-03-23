The Brand Behind Kirkland Signature Jelly Beans Is A Candy Classic

If you're a fan of Kirkland Signature jelly beans, you likely know the brand that created them and are aware that it's a classic name in the candy sphere to this day: Jelly Belly. While there are certainly some knock-off brands selling the tiny, colorful, bean-shaped candies, the original Jelly Belly beans come in a multitude of fun (and often weird) flavors and have remained a favorite for many decades. When Costco put jelly beans on its shelves under its private brand, customers were quick to spot the iconic name of Jelly Belly on the package along with Kirkland's.

There are many surprising brands behind your favorite Kirkland Signature products, but the collab between Costco and Jelly Belly is every candy lover's ultimate dream. A massive jar of classic jelly beans for a Costco price? Yes, please! The candy jar holds 64 ounces of beans in 49 different flavors. The entire flavor range is listed on the package and includes beans tasting like chocolate pudding, Dr. Pepper, and cappuccino. There are approximately 882 beans in one kilogram, and 64 ounces converts to 1.8 kilograms, so ... you do the math on how many beans you'll be getting. While the prices are subject to change, the beans have been going for around $17 at Costco. If you don't have a Costco membership, you can still snag them on Amazon, but they are a bit pricier.