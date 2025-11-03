14 Walmart's Great Value Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

Picture this: You pull a lasagna out of the oven on dinner party night, only to be greeted with "oohs" and "ahhs" over how yummy it smells and, more importantly, how delicious it looks. You receive the compliments with grace and humility — and a little guilt. After all, you're harboring a secret. A little white lie, perhaps, but one you don't dare let out. What harm could it possibly do to let everyone believe you painstakingly crafted tonight's meal? None, hopefully. In either case, you'll never let your guests know they're indulging in lasagna courtesy of Walmart.

Okay, the above is maybe an exaggerated scenario, but there's always a time when even the most diehard home cooks will fall back on a frozen meal, whether it be at the end of a 12-hour day or as a fallback when you've neglected to buy groceries. When you're in the market for some cheap convenience, Walmart might be your first port of call, and we all know by now that the store-brand is nearly always cheaper than the name-brand — but is it as good? Today's taste test is a roundup of every single Great Value meal I could find in the freezer section at my local Walmart. I tried and ranked them based on taste and texture, how each compares to comparable versions I've had, and if each is worth the convenience it offers. There was a pretty wide gap in quality between my top and bottom picks; for more info on how I compiled this ranking, refer to the "methodology" slide at the end of the piece.