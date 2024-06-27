8 Best Andouille Sausage Recipes

Andouille sausage is a staple of Cajun cuisine that harkens back to the South's ties to France. But while the original Andouille sausage recipe may have originated in French territory, the good people of Louisiana have adapted the original Andouille into the smoky, spicy sausage we know and love today. We've enjoyed many recipes that use this sausage and thought it would be a good idea to pull together some of our favorites.

As you make your way through the list, you'll likely notice the fact that all of these recipes are either direct from the Cajun cookbook or heavily inspired by the cuisine. That's no coincidence, as the sausage immediately conjures the image of hearty jambalaya, flavorful gumbo, and steamy crawfish boils. The sausage is an indelible piece of the regional cuisine and, although other regions also make good use of Andouille, it is first and foremost a Cajun and Creole ingredient.

There's a good variety of recipes here — some work better as side dishes that pair well with similarly flavorful main plates, but we focus on entrees as well, ranging from classic iterations of Cajun cooking to inventive fusions of Cajun sensibilities and other food genres (namely, pasta). There are a lot of different types of sausage out there so make sure you're getting the right one. It's the Cajun Andouille sausage you want here.