One of the most common mistakes in making carbonara is scrambling the eggs, which leads to a chunky, grainy sauce. The goal is to emulsify the fats in the eggs with the starches in the pasta water, not necessarily to cook the eggs. Eggs, as delicate as they are, are able to cook with residual heat alone, so the eggs in a successful carbonara aren't technically raw, either.

To get that perfect, silky in-between, you have to let the eggs cook only in residual heat. Whisk them with the cheese first so they're ready to go, then add them to the skillet of pasta only after removing the pan from the heat. This way, the eggs can interact with the pasta water without curdling from direct heat. Once the sauce comes together, you can throw it back onto the heat for a few minutes to warm the crab through.

This delicate cooking process raises the question: How can leftover carbonara be reheated? You'll notice that cold carbonara becomes granular, thanks to the fats solidifying in the sauce. This is tricky to undo without overcooking the eggs, but it can be done. The laziest (er, easiest) way to do this is in the microwave — just add a spoonful of water, stir, and reheat. The best way to reheat, though, is on the stovetop. Heat the pasta over low heat and toss with water, or add to a double boiler and toss until the emulsion softens back into a sauce.