Who Makes Great Value Breads?

When it comes to name-brand versus generic or in-house-brand groceries, the trade-off is often seen in terms of cost and quality: Generic products are cheaper but tend to be lower quality in a variety of ways. But what if you didn't have to choose between saving money and getting a high-quality product? As it turns out, this might just be the case when it comes to buying bread at Walmart. This is because Walmart's Great Value white bread, whole wheat bread, and sourdough bread are all rumored to come from the same factory as the name brand Sara Lee.

A commenter on the site Hip2Save stated, "I worked in a name brand bakery for a year or so. We changed the bags without stopping the production line, and bagged bread for any Texas retailer you could name." This suggests there may be no actual difference between Sara Lee and Great Value bread except the branding, despite there being a $1.08 difference between the loaves on Walmart's website.

However, this claim is not entirely backed up by the posted ingredient lists for each product, as there are small differences; for instance, calcium sulfate is higher on the ingredient list for Sara Lee bread than Great Value bread, suggesting that product contains a higher amount of it. Still, it is very possible that the two are made in the same factory and with similar methods, which is backed up by the fact that both were affected by the same recall back in 2015.